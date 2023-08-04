Watch Video: Extremely Rare Tiger With A Genetic Condition Spotted in Odisha

A melanistic tiger is sometimes also referred to as a black tiger with a condition known as melanism. This causes the animal's body to produce an excess of melanin which is the pigment that gives colour to the skin, hair, and eyes of humans and animals. In tigers, this can give their fur a much darker appearance, sometimes even black, and their typical stripes may be less visible or completely difficult to see.

The actual melanistic tigers are extremely rare and not much evidence exists regarding their occurrence in the wild. The exact reason for the high concentration of melanistic tigers in this area is not known, but it is thought to be due to a combination of genetic factors and environmental conditions.

Melanistic tigers are not considered to be a separate species or subspecies, and they are not any more or less dangerous than regular tigers. However, they are very rare, and their population is declining due to habitat loss and poaching.

In popular culture, the term "black tiger" might also be used to refer to a tiger with pseudo-melanism, a variant of normal colouration where the orange parts of the tiger's body are heavily striped, thus making the animal look darker. However, this condition is different from true melanism.