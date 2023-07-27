Watch Video: Burning Crane Collapses Into New York High Rise

Mayor Eric Adams said that after trying to extinguish the fire, the crane operator was able to escape and is safe, according to the FDNY. Two of the six people hurt were firefighters, and all of the injuries were minor. Pfeifer added that this could have been much worse as it wasn't during a busy time of day.

The traffic was closed around 10th and 11th Avenues between 41st and 42nd Streets, near the Hudson Yards neighbourhood, according to a tweet from the New York Police Department at 7:55 a.m. Those nearby were advised by authorities to keep clear of the area and to keep windows shut.