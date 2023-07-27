Watch Video: Burning Crane Collapses Into New York High Rise
A construction crane caught fire and collapsed in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, injuring around 12 people. Watch video
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a construction crane caught fire and collapsed in midtown Manhattan damaging a residential building. The incident which happened on Wednesday morning resulted in 12 people getting injured.
FDNY units are currently operating at a crane collapse and fire at 550 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan. Please avoid the area of 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue from West 41 Street to West 42 Street. Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/lEc03WwnWd— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 26, 2023
The crane collapsed at 550 10th Avenue around 7:25 a.m. The video showed a crane crashing into 555 10th Avenue which is a luxury apartment complex across the street. It is not known if the building was occupied at the time. Watch video here
Crane completely collapses in New York City ðð¤¯ pic.twitter.com/mm6Ijb8N6Y— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 26, 2023
What happened at the site
In a press conference, New York Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Joseph W. Pfeifer said that the blaze erupted while the crane operator was lifting about 16 tons of concrete. The operator noticed the fire in the crane’s engine and tried to extinguish it but the fire overwhelmed the operator and had to exit the crane.
Pfeifer informed that by the time the firefighters arrived, the boom had already crashed to the ground. The fire was extinguished by hose lines and hand extinguishers.
Watch as Mayor Adams, Commissioner Caban and city officials provide an update on this mornings crane collapse. https://t.co/ZqtaPyVQFu— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 26, 2023
Mayor Eric Adams said that after trying to extinguish the fire, the crane operator was able to escape and is safe, according to the FDNY. Two of the six people hurt were firefighters, and all of the injuries were minor. Pfeifer added that this could have been much worse as it wasn't during a busy time of day.
The traffic was closed around 10th and 11th Avenues between 41st and 42nd Streets, near the Hudson Yards neighbourhood, according to a tweet from the New York Police Department at 7:55 a.m. Those nearby were advised by authorities to keep clear of the area and to keep windows shut.