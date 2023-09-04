Watch Video: Auto Driver Rides On FOB To Avoid Traffic In Delhi
This video of an auto driver riding on a foot-over-bridge to escape traffic in Delhi has gone viral on social media
In a bid to escape traffic jam, an auto driver rode his auto on a foot-over-bridge in Delhi. The incident happened at Hamdard Nagar Red Light, Delhi.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. In the video, it is seen that there are no passengers in the auto which is wobbling on the stairs of the FOB.
According to reports, the Delhi police arrested two people for driving an auto on the footover bridge to avoid a traffic jam. The arrested people are the driver and one who helped him to scale up the three-wheeler to the bridge.
A report in India TV stated that the auto driver was identified as Munna, 25, who a resident of Sangam Vihar and the person who pushed behind was identified as Amit who is also a resident of the same locality.
According to evaluation study of foot over bridges subways in Delhi report, November 2018, in Delhi, a large number of FOBs and SUBs have been constructed to avoid conflict between the movements of vehicles and pedestrians and facilitate accident-free movement of vehicles and pedestrians without interruptions. These incidents highlight the dangers of driving autorickshaws on foot over bridges. Foot over bridges are designed for pedestrians, not vehicles. Driving an autorickshaw on a foot over a bridge can create a hazard for pedestrians and other motorists.