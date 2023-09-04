Watch Video: Auto Driver Rides On FOB To Avoid Traffic In Delhi

According to evaluation study of foot over bridges subways in Delhi report, November 2018, in Delhi, a large number of FOBs and SUBs have been constructed to avoid conflict between the movements of vehicles and pedestrians and facilitate accident-free movement of vehicles and pedestrians without interruptions. These incidents highlight the dangers of driving autorickshaws on foot over bridges. Foot over bridges are designed for pedestrians, not vehicles. Driving an autorickshaw on a foot over a bridge can create a hazard for pedestrians and other motorists.