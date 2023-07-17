Video Of Man Riding Ola Scooter Through Water Goes Viral, CEO Says It's A Scooter Not A Fish

BQPrimeTrendingVideo Of Man Riding Ola Scooter Through Water Goes Viral, CEO Says It's A Scooter Not A Fish
Ola Cabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has warned users not to ride the company's electric scooters through water after a video went viral

17 Jul 2023, 7:04 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screengrab of the video</p></div>
Screengrab of the video

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs, has warned users of the company's electric scooters to not drive them through the water. Aggarwal on Friday tweeted a video wherein a man was riding an Ola bike in a heavy flooding area. He tweeted, "Folks, while our scooter can go through a lot of water, please remember that it’s a scooter, not a fish!!" [sic]

Aggarwal's reminded customers that electric scooters are not designed to be driven through water. While they may be able to handle some water, they are not waterproof and can be damaged if they are driven through deep water.

While the place was the video was not confirmed, netizens started with their own issues and some even indulging in a gag. When one user commented that "Ola riders are truly enjoying monsoon,"[sic], Ola Electric reminded them that Ola scooters are designed for land and not water adventures.

Ola's S1 Air Launch

The Ola S1 Air is an electric scooter from Ola Electric, a Bengaluru-based company. The electric scooter is priced at Rs 84,999 (ex-showroom, including FAME 2 subsidy).

The Ola S1 Air has a top speed of 85 km/h and a certified range of 125 km. It is powered by a 3 kWh battery pack that can be fully charged in 4.3 hours. The scooter has a 2700 W motor and comes with both front and rear drum brakes.

The Ola S1 Air features a number of smart features, including a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, and voice commands. It also has a reverse mode and a hill hold assist feature. The Ola S1 Air is currently available for pre-order and deliveries are expected to start in July 2023.

