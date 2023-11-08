Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023: Date, History And Significance
Learn about the history and significance of Uttarakhand Foundation Day, celebrated on November 9 every year.
Uttarakhand Foundation Day or Uttarakhand Divas is celebrated on November 9 every year. This day is observed to commemorate the state’s formation. This day reflects the triumph of the tireless spirit of its people and their rich history.
Uttarakhand is bordered by Tibet to the north, Nepal to the east, the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh to the south, Himachal Pradesh to the west, and northwest.
Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023: History
Uttarakhand was formerly known as Uttaranchal. It was carved out of the hilly regions of Uttar Pradesh and became the 27th state of the Republic of India on November 9, 2000.
The quest for a separate state was primarily driven by the unique socio-cultural identity of the region and the developmental needs of its hilly terrain, which were believed to be neglected under the administration of the vast and populous state of Uttar Pradesh.
The movement for statehood began in earnest in the early 1990s, though the sentiment for regional identity can be traced back to the days when the territory was part of the Kumaon and Garhwal Kingdoms. After a prolonged struggle and significant sacrifices, including loss of life, the Government of India finally conceded to the demands for a separate state, leading to the birth of Uttarakhand.
Our Beautiful Uttrakhand, Happy Uttarakhand foundation day
Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023: Significance
Uttarakhand Foundation Day is significant as it celebrates Uttarakhand’s identity, which is deeply rooted in its hill culture, traditions, languages like Kumaoni and Garhwali, and its unique folk music and dances.
The day is also significant because it serves as a reminder of the ongoing development goals and the progress the state has made since its formation. It also addresses the challenges faced by the state, such as ecological conservation, sustainable tourism, and economic opportunities for the hill communities.
Happy Uttarakhand foundation day
.
Being from this holy land of god is a blessing.
Adi Kailash Pithoragarh district, UK
Om parvat Pithoragarh district, UK
hemkunt Sahib Chamoli district, UK
Panchachuli peak Pithoragarh district, UK
President Murmu In Uttarakhand
The President of India, Droupadi Murmu is on a visit to Uttarakhand from November 7 to 9, 2023.
On November 7, the President graced the 35th convocation of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture & Technology at Pantnagar. On the same evening, she interacted with the members of PVTGs of Uttarakhand.
On November 8, the President attended the 11th convocation of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University at Srinagar (Garhwal).
On November 9, the President will grace the Uttarakhand State Foundation Day at Dehradun.