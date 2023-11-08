Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023: Date, History And Significance

Uttarakhand was formerly known as Uttaranchal. It was carved out of the hilly regions of Uttar Pradesh and became the 27th state of the Republic of India on November 9, 2000.

The quest for a separate state was primarily driven by the unique socio-cultural identity of the region and the developmental needs of its hilly terrain, which were believed to be neglected under the administration of the vast and populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

The movement for statehood began in earnest in the early 1990s, though the sentiment for regional identity can be traced back to the days when the territory was part of the Kumaon and Garhwal Kingdoms. After a prolonged struggle and significant sacrifices, including loss of life, the Government of India finally conceded to the demands for a separate state, leading to the birth of Uttarakhand.