5 Upcoming Cars In July 2023: From Hyundai Exter To Kia Sportage Likely To Be Launched In India This Month

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Key Features:

2.0-litre petrol engine with electric motor: The Invicto comes equipped with a powerful and efficient 2.0-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor. This combination provides a combined output of 186PS and 206Nm of torque.

6-speed automatic transmission: The car features a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring effortless and convenient driving.

Touchscreen infotainment system: The Invicto is equipped with a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Digital instrument cluster: It features a modern digital instrument cluster that provides clear and comprehensive information about the vehicle's performance, speed, fuel level, and other important metrics.

Automatic climate control: The car offers automatic climate control, enabling precise temperature control and ensuring a comfortable cabin environment for all occupants.

Cruise control: The Invicto comes with a cruise control feature, which allows the driver to maintain a set speed on the highway without constantly pressing the accelerator pedal.

Rear parking camera: A rear parking camera assists the driver in parking and maneuvering the vehicle by providing a clear view of the rear surroundings on the infotainment system display.

Keyless entry: The car features keyless entry, allowing convenient access to the vehicle without the need to physically insert a key.

6 airbags: With a strong focus on safety, the Invicto is equipped with six airbags, providing enhanced protection for occupants in the event of a collision.

Spacious interior: The Invicto offers a spacious interior, making it comfortable for both driver and passengers. It is available in both 7- and 8-seater configurations.