5 Upcoming Cars In July 2023: From Hyundai Exter To Kia Sportage Likely To Be Launched In India This Month
Get ready for an exciting lineup of fuel-efficient and feature-packed vehicles in July
Get ready for an exciting lineup of upcoming cars in July 2023. These vehicles offer stylish designs, advanced features, and competitive pricing. With options ranging from compact SUVs to sedans, these cars aim to redefine excellence and captivate drivers seeking style, performance, and comfort.
1. Hyundai Exter
Source: hyundai.com
The Hyundai Exter, a compact SUV set to enter the Indian market, brings a powerful and efficient 1.2-litre engine, along with a range of advanced features, making it a formidable contender in its segment.
Hyundai Exter Launch In India:
Hyundai Exter is set to launch on July 10, 2023.
Hyundai Exter Price In India:
The price of the Hyundai Exter is ₹6 lakh to ₹10 lakh.
Hyundai Exter Key Features:
Compact size: The Exter is a compact SUV, making it suitable for navigating urban environments and tight parking spaces.
Five variants: The Exter will be available in five variants: EX, S, SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect, providing customers with options to choose from based on their preferences and budget.
Powertrain options: It will be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 83PS of power and 114Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). Additionally, there will be an optional CNG kit available for enhanced fuel efficiency.
Touchscreen infotainment system: The Exter will feature a touchscreen infotainment system, allowing occupants to access various entertainment options, connectivity features, and navigation functions conveniently.
Digital Instrument Cluster: The SUV will come equipped with a digital instrument cluster, providing a modern and clear display of essential information like speed, fuel level, and vehicle status.
Automatic Climate Control: The Exter will offer automatic climate control, enabling passengers to set their preferred temperature and enjoy a comfortable cabin environment.
Cruise Control: This feature will allow drivers to maintain a set speed on the highways without constantly pressing the accelerator pedal, enhancing driving convenience and reducing fatigue.
Rear Parking Camera: A rear parking camera will assist the driver when maneuvering the Exter in tight parking spots, improving safety and ease of parking.
Keyless Entry: With keyless entry, owners can unlock the vehicle and start the engine without physically using the key, offering added convenience.
2. Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Source: nexaexperience.com
Introducing the Invicto, a dynamic, versatile SUV with sleek design, impressive performance, and exceptional comfort. Stay connected, enjoy the convenience, and get ready to experience the thrill of the Invicto as it arrives on Indian roads, setting new SUV standards.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launch In India:
Maruti Suzuki Invicto expected to be launched on July 5, 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price In India:
Expected to be priced from ₹25 lakh to ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Key Features:
2.0-litre petrol engine with electric motor: The Invicto comes equipped with a powerful and efficient 2.0-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor. This combination provides a combined output of 186PS and 206Nm of torque.
6-speed automatic transmission: The car features a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring effortless and convenient driving.
Touchscreen infotainment system: The Invicto is equipped with a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Digital instrument cluster: It features a modern digital instrument cluster that provides clear and comprehensive information about the vehicle's performance, speed, fuel level, and other important metrics.
Automatic climate control: The car offers automatic climate control, enabling precise temperature control and ensuring a comfortable cabin environment for all occupants.
Cruise control: The Invicto comes with a cruise control feature, which allows the driver to maintain a set speed on the highway without constantly pressing the accelerator pedal.
Rear parking camera: A rear parking camera assists the driver in parking and maneuvering the vehicle by providing a clear view of the rear surroundings on the infotainment system display.
Keyless entry: The car features keyless entry, allowing convenient access to the vehicle without the need to physically insert a key.
6 airbags: With a strong focus on safety, the Invicto is equipped with six airbags, providing enhanced protection for occupants in the event of a collision.
Spacious interior: The Invicto offers a spacious interior, making it comfortable for both driver and passengers. It is available in both 7- and 8-seater configurations.
Rebadged version of Toyota Innova Hycross: The Invicto is based on the popular Toyota Innova Hycross model, which has a reputation for reliability and versatility in the market.
3. Hyundai Creta CNG
Source: hyundai.com
Hyundai Creta CNG, fuel-efficient, feature-packed, and redefining excellence in its segment. With a powerful engine, advanced technologies, and enhanced safety features, it offers a connected and convenient driving experience. Get ready to experience the future of compact SUVs.
Hyundai Creta CNG Launch Date In India:
The expected launch date of the Hyundai Creta CNG in India is July 2023.
Hyundai Creta CNG Price In India:
The Hyundai Creta CNG is anticipated to be priced between ₹10.50 lakh and ₹18.74 lakh (ex-showroom).
Engine: Equipped with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the Hyundai Creta CNG offers a balance of power and efficiency, appealing to those seeking a reliable and fuel-efficient vehicle.
Transmission: The car is expected to come with a 6-speed manual transmission, providing drivers with control and versatility during their journeys.
Infotainment System: The Hyundai Creta CNG boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing occupants to seamlessly integrate their smartphones and enjoy a connected driving experience.
Safety Features: With the inclusion of six airbags, LED headlights, taillights, and DRLs, blind spot monitoring, and a 360-degree parking camera, the Hyundai Creta CNG prioritizes the safety of its passengers.
4. Kia Sonet CNG
Kia Sonet CNG's engine delivers a robust power output of 118 bhp and a peak torque of 172 Nm. In the CNG variant, this engine is expected to be paired with either a 6-speed manual or an iMT gearbox.
Source: kia.com
Kia Sonet CNG Launch Date In India:
The Kia Sonet CNG is expected to be launched in India in July 2023.
Kia Sonet CNG Price In India:
The Sonet CNG is expected to be priced between ₹11.00 lakh and ₹13.00 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Sonet CNG Key Features:
Engine and transmission: The Sonet CNG will feature a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine along with a factory-fitted CNG kit. It is expected to come with a 6-speed manual transmission.
Mileage: According to media reports, the Sonet CNG is estimated to offer a mileage range of 25 to 30 km/kg.
Design and features: The Sonet CNG is likely to have similar looks and features to its petrol and diesel counterparts.
5. Kia Sportage
A stylish and comfortable mid-size SUV. With its sleek design, spacious interior, and advanced technology, the sportage offers an exceptional driving experience.
Source: Twitter/@KiaSouthAfrica
Kia Sportage Launch Date In India:
The Kia Sportage is expected to be launched in India in July 2023.
Kia Sportage Price In India:
The Kia Sportage is expected to be priced between Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom)
Kia Sportage Key Features:
Engine options: A 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-liter diesel engine.
Transmission: Available with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).
Drivetrain: Equipped with a 4WD (four-wheel drive) system.
Infotainment: Features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system for easy access to entertainment and connectivity.
Instrument cluster: Comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster providing important vehicle information in a clear display.
Panoramic sunroof: Offers a spacious and open feel to the cabin with a large sunroof.
Lighting: Includes LED headlights and taillights for enhanced visibility and a stylish appearance.
Wireless charging: Provides convenient charging for compatible devices without the need for cables.
ADAS features: Equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, to enhance safety.