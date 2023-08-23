TVS Electric Scooter: New EV Launch Today; Check Details Here
The launch event will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of TVS Motors company.
TVS Motors is all set to announce a new entrant in the electric scooter segment when it will unveil its new electric model in India on Wednesday.
The teasers of the new electric scooter have already been circulating on social media providing some details about the upcoming vehicle. The first teaser had four vertically stacked squares, leading to speculation that it was an e-scooter.
Feed Your Thrill, One Xonic Boom at a Time | #TVSAtTheTopÂ Â— TVSAtTheTop (@TvsAtTheTop) August 21, 2023
TVS New Electric Scooter
The new electric scooter's speedometer is shown in the teaser. At the bottom of the dash, the word "Xonic" is clearly visible. This might be the name of the new EV that will be unveiled on August 23. It will have various riding modes, and "Xonic" could be the name of the fastest mode.
The next teaser showed the sporty-looking panels resembling the Creon-based scooter. Lastly, the last teaser indicated that the scooter will be feature-packed. The scooter's speedometer indicates a speed exceeding 100kph, reaching up to 105kph. The teaser also provides an estimate of the scooter's range. At 60 percent charge, the instrument console displays a range of 63 km.
The teaser videos promises of shattering electric mobility benchmarks and disrupt the status quo of electric mobility. One of the promo also showcases features where you can share your live location with your friends and family directly via the dashboard. It also promises of a bold new shape with lots of thrills and features.
This will be TVS Motor Company's second electric scooter after TVS iQube Electric which was launched in 2020.
The electric scooter segment has been heating up, recently Ola announced its new range of scooters and bikes during the Independence day event at Ola FutureFactory.
How to watch the unveiling of new TVS electric scooter
TVS Motor Company will unveil the new electric scooter at 9:30 PM on Wedneday, August 23. Fans can watch the event live by heading to the YouTube channel of TVS Motor Company.
The unveiling event is likely to take place in Dubai.
You can bookmark this story and watch the event live by tapping the video embed below just ahead of the start time of the event.