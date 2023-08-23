TVS Electric Scooter: New EV Launch Today; Check Details Here

The new electric scooter's speedometer is shown in the teaser. At the bottom of the dash, the word "Xonic" is clearly visible. This might be the name of the new EV that will be unveiled on August 23. It will have various riding modes, and "Xonic" could be the name of the fastest mode.

The next teaser showed the sporty-looking panels resembling the Creon-based scooter. Lastly, the last teaser indicated that the scooter will be feature-packed. The scooter's speedometer indicates a speed exceeding 100kph, reaching up to 105kph. The teaser also provides an estimate of the scooter's range. At 60 percent charge, the instrument console displays a range of 63 km.