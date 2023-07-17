Dudhsagar Falls: Tourists Stopped From Walking On Train Tracks; Railway Issues Warning

The South Western Railway on Sunday tweeted urging trekkers not to walk along the railway tracks that lead to Dudhsagar waterfall, a famous spot located on Goa-Karnataka border.

The South Western Railway tweeted, "We urge you to savour the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from within your coach. Walking on/along tracks not only endangers your own safety, but is also an offence under sections 147, 159 of Railway Act. It can also endanger safety of trains."