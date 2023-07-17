Dudhsagar Falls: Tourists Stopped From Walking On Train Tracks; Railway Issues Warning
The South Western Railway urged trekkers not to walk along the railway tracks that lead to the Dudhsagar waterfall
The South Western Railway on Sunday tweeted urging trekkers not to walk along the railway tracks that lead to Dudhsagar waterfall, a famous spot located on Goa-Karnataka border.
The South Western Railway tweeted, "We urge you to savour the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from within your coach. Walking on/along tracks not only endangers your own safety, but is also an offence under sections 147, 159 of Railway Act. It can also endanger safety of trains."
De-boarding at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat is prohibited. All passengers are requested to co-operate & follow rules laid down for your own safety. (2/2)— South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) July 16, 2023
The tweet further said that alighting at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat is prohibited requesting passengers to cooperate and follow the rules laid down for their safety.
The Goa police and the forest department on Sunday stopped visitors who were walking along the tracks of the South Western Railway line to reach Dudhsagar after alighting at Collem station in South Goa. The move comes after the Goa government banned people from visiting waterfalls in the state after two persons drowned at Mainapi waterfall in Sanguem taluka.
Route to Dudhsagar Waterfall
Dudhsagar waterfall is located on the Goa-Karnataka border, and the road through the forest has been closed as rivers are in spate. The South Western Railway warned trekkers with an article that stated that "one route is via railway track."
The South Western Railway tweeted, "This news report by TOI is incorrect and misleading. Trekking along the tracks is dangerous and also a punishable offence under Railways Act, and is not to be encouraged."
This news report by .@timesofindia is incorrect and misleading. Trekking along the tracks is dangerous and also a punishable offence under Railways Act, and is not to be encouraged.https://t.co/RUNpUSLhbT pic.twitter.com/auCmGbDJRe— South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) July 16, 2023
The Dudhsagar waterfall is one among tallest fall in India which attracts a lot of tourists and trekkers. The waterfall looks even more beautiful as it is surrounded by lush green western ghat. Dudhsagar Falls is a beautiful and impressive waterfall that is well worth a visit, however with caution and by following all the rules.