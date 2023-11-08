'To Heal Delhi’s Pollution...': Anand Mahindra Suggests Alternative To Stubble Burning
The city's air quality index stood at 421, worsening from 395 at 4 pm on Tuesday, PTI reported.
Amid rising air pollution in the national capital, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is known for his wit and unique suggestions on social media has shared his views.
The air quality in Delhi and its suburbs dropped to the severe category again on Wednesday morning, with smoke from post-harvest paddy straw burning in neighbouring states accounting for one-third of the air pollution in the national capital.
The city's air quality index stood at 421, worsening from 395 at 4 pm on Tuesday, PTI reported.
Anand Mahindra took to social media platform X and suggested an alternative to stubble burning. "To heal Delhi’s pollution, Regenerative Agriculture MUST be given a chance," he wrote.
"It provides a remunerative alternative to stubble burning while simultaneously increasing soil productivity. @VikashAbraham of @naandi_india stands ready to help. Let’s do it! (sic)" he added.
To heal Delhiâs pollution, Regenerative Agriculture MUST be given a chance. It provides a remunerative alternative to stubble burning while simultaneously increasing soil productivity. @VikashAbraham of @naandi_india stands ready to help. Letâs do it!— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/XvMPAghgdQ
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure crop residue burning was stopped 'forthwith', saying it cannot let 'people die' due to pollution.
Questioning the Delhi government's odd-even car rationing scheme, which is aimed at curbing pollution and is scheduled to be enforced in the city from November 13 to 20, the apex court asked about its effectiveness and termed it 'all optics'.
'I am sorry, this is complete murder of health of people, there is no other phrase I have,' said Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, who was heading the bench which also comprised Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia.
What Is Regenerative Agriculture And Its Benefits
According to the information on the World Economic Forum website, Regenerative agriculture focuses on improving the health of soil, which has been degraded by the use of heavy machinery, fertilizers and pesticides in intensive farming.
Regenerative farming can restore agricultural land and reduce the industry’s environmental impact, including lowering greenhouse gas emissions.
How To Protect Yourself And Your Family From Air Pollution?
To stay safe from air pollution, consider these recommendations:
Check Air Quality Forecasts: Monitor daily air pollution forecasts in your area through various sources.
Limit Outdoor Activities: Avoid outdoor exercises and minimize children's outdoor playtime during high pollution levels.
Conserve Energy: Reduce energy consumption to improve air quality and save money.
Reduce School Bus Emissions: Encourage schools to minimize exposure to school bus emissions.
Use Alternative Transportation: Opt for walking, biking, carpooling, or public transportation.
Avoid Burning Wood or Trash: Burning such materials contributes to air pollution.
Maintain Indoor Air Quality: Ensure clean indoor air.
(With PTI inputs)