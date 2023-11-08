'To Heal Delhi’s Pollution...': Anand Mahindra Suggests Alternative To Stubble Burning

Amid rising air pollution in the national capital, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is known for his wit and unique suggestions on social media has shared his views.

The air quality in Delhi and its suburbs dropped to the severe category again on Wednesday morning, with smoke from post-harvest paddy straw burning in neighbouring states accounting for one-third of the air pollution in the national capital.

The city's air quality index stood at 421, worsening from 395 at 4 pm on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Anand Mahindra took to social media platform X and suggested an alternative to stubble burning. "To heal Delhi’s pollution, Regenerative Agriculture MUST be given a chance," he wrote.

"It provides a remunerative alternative to stubble burning while simultaneously increasing soil productivity. @VikashAbraham of @naandi_india stands ready to help. Let’s do it! (sic)" he added.