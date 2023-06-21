Titanic Tourist Submersible Missing: What We Know So Far

A tourist submersible carrying five people to see the wreckage of the Titanic at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean has been missing since Sunday.

The small sub 'Titan', operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions lost contact with the Polar Prince, the support ship that carried the vessel to the site, about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive in the mid-Atlantic on Sunday.

The company offering eight-day missions to see the Titanic debris for USD 250,000 per person, confirmed that its submarine was lost at sea with crew members on board, according to PTI.

United States and Canadian agencies have launched a rescue operation along with private players to locate the submersible.

The submersible is designed to carry 96 hours of oxygen for five people on board, CNN reported.

Authorities are in a race against time as there is less than 40 hours of oxygen supply left on the missing vessel. That gives authorities until around early Thursday to locate and retrieve the vessel, the report said.