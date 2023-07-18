These Are The 5 Favourite Resorts in Southeast Asia According To Travel + Leisure
New York based Travel magazine Travel + Leisure last week announced the best travel destinations and organizations across the globe, according to the results of its 2023 World's Best Awards reader survey.
According to a statement, the 28th edition of the World's Best Awards highlights the leaders in travel, including top cities, islands, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, airports and more.
In the 'top resorts in Southeast Asia' category, three of the top five resorts are in Thailand. Let's take a look:
5 Favourite Resorts in Southeast Asia
1. Regent Phu Quoc, Vietnam
"Drawing on almost half a century of Luxury Hotel and Resort heritage, Regent Phu Quoc is a new definition of luxury beachfront resort in Vietnam," the description on the resort's website reads.
Most nationalities travelling directly from abroad to Phu Quoc enjoy visa-free stays of up to 30 days.
Reader score: 98.40
Source: phuquoc.regenthotels.com
2. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort: Chiang Rai, Thailand
Reader score: 97.76
Source: Official Website
3. Amanpuri: Phuket, Thailand
Reader score: 97.27
Source: aman.com
4. Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort: Thailand
Reader score: 96.00
Source: anantara.com
5. InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort: Vietnam
Reader score: 95.94
Source: danang.intercontinental.com
T+L said that nearly 165,000 readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25% over pre-pandemic voting levels.
A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).
Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:
Rooms/facilities
Location
Service
Food
Value