These 5 Upcoming Cars & SUVs Are Expected To Be Launched In India This August
Check out our roundup of 5 upcoming models expected to launch soon from these top automobile brands.
As August 2023 begins, the Indian automotive industry is abuzz with anticipation as some highly-awaited cars and suvs are set to make their grand entrance into the market.
With diverse features and price ranges, these cars are poised to cater to a wide spectrum of preferences, making August a month of thrilling choices for Indian car enthusiasts.
1. Audi Q8 e-Tron And Q8 e-Tron Sportback Facelift
An elegant all-electric SUV with dual motors, high-speed charging, and top-notch luxury features, making it an appealing choice for all the Audi lovers.
Source: www.audi.in
The path to progress isnât easy, but the drive is worth it. Take the wheel of the all-new, fully electric Audi Q8 e-tron models.— Audi India (@AudiIN) July 31, 2023
Explore Now: https://t.co/YF0dy0OYWi#AudiIndia #Q8etron #ProgressYouCanFeel #FutureIsAnAttitude pic.twitter.com/KwuD3m2mLh
Audi Q8 e-tron Price In India
The Audi Q8 e-tron is expected to come with an estimated price of Rs 1.1 crore.
Audi Q8 e-tron Launch In India
The Audi Q8 e-tron is expected to be launched in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron Rivals:
The possible rivals of the Audi Q8 e-tron are Mercedes-Benz EQC, BMW iX, and Jaguar I-Pace.
Source: www.audi.in
2. Mercedes-Benz GLC
A luxurious SUV boasting an aggressive new design, updated interior, and powerful engine options, offering a blend of performance and sophistication.
Source: Twitter/@MercedesBenzInd
Fueled for unforgettable adventures. The new GLC. #ReadyForIt#GLC #MercedesBenzIndia— Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) July 31, 2023
Disclaimer: Accessories, colors and fitments shown may not be part of standard specification. Please read the brochure. pic.twitter.com/i1Yy95KP8v
Mercedes-Benz GLC Price In India:
The Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023 is expected to have a starting price of Rs 60 lakh.
Mercedes-Benz GLC Launch In India:
The Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023 is expected to be launched on August 9.
Mercedes-Benz GLC Rivals:
The possible rivals of the Mercedes-Benz GLC are BMW X3 and Volvo XC60.
The Mercedes-Benz GLC will be powered by 2-litre petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild-hybrid technology. A 9-speed automatic unit will handle the transmission duties.
Source: Twitter/@MercedesBenzInd
3. Volvo C40 Recharge
A stylish electric SUV with a long-range battery, swift acceleration, and advanced features, promising a sustainable and premium driving experience.
Volvo C40 Recharge Price In India
The Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to be priced around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volvo C40 Recharge Launch In India
The Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to be launched in India on August 15 2023.
Volvo C40 Recharge Rivals:
The possible rivals of the Volvo C40 Recharge are Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW i4, Mercedes-Benz EQB and Kia EV6.
Source: www.volvocars.com
4. Toyota Rumion:
The Japanese carmaker will introduce a smaller Multi-Purpose Vehicle, called the Toyota Rumion. It will be a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga. The "Rumion" nameplate was revived in October 2021 for the rebadged second-generation Suzuki Ertiga marketed in various African countries.
source: https://www.toyota.co.za/
Toyota Rumion Price In India
The Toyota Rumion is anticipated to have a starting price of Rs 9 lakh.
Toyota Rumion Launch In India
The Toyota Rumion is likely to be launched in the Indian market during the second half of August 2023.
Toyota Rumion Rivals
The possible rivals of the Toyota Rumion are Kia Carens, Mahindra Bolero, Maruti Ertiga.
5. Tata Punch CNG
A pocket-friendly sub-compact SUV equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine and a dual-cylinder CNG system for eco-friendly commuting.
Source: cars.tatamotors.com
Tata Punch CNG Price In India
The Tata Punch CNG is expected to be avaiable with a starting at Rs 8.5 lakh and going upto Rs 10.13 lakh for the top end model.
Tata Punch CNG Launch In India
Tata Motors first showcased the Punch CNG at the Auto Expo earlier this year in January. The Tata Punch CNG is expected to be launched in India by the end of August 2023.
Tata Punch CNG Rivals:
The possible rival of the CNG model of Tata Punch will be Hyundai Exter CNG and Maruti Fronx Sigma CNG.