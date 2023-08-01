These 5 Upcoming Bikes Are Expected To Launch In India This August
Upcoming motorcycles in India: KTM 790 Adventure, Yamaha MT-09, and more - check key features, launch dates, and expected prices
As August 2023 begins, motorcycle enthusiasts in India are eagerly awaiting the launch of some of the highly anticipated bikes and motorcycles in India.
From adventure motorcycles to refined classics, these upcoming bikes promise to offer thrilling rides and cutting-edge features.
Let's take a closer look at the bikes that are set to hit the roads soon.
1. KTM 790 Adventure
The KTM 790 Adventure is the perfect companion for adventure-seeking riders who crave the thrill of off-road exploration.
Source: www.ktm.com/
KTM 790 Adventure Price In India:
The estimate price of KTM 790 Adventure is Rs 11.50 lakh.
KTM 790 Adventure Launch Date In India:
KTM 790 Adventure is expected to launch on August 10.
KTM 790 Adventure Key Features:
799cc parallel-twin engine
95 horsepower and 87 Nm of torque
6-speed transmission
WP Apex suspension
Brembo brakes
21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel
21 liters fuel tank
192 kg weight
Traction control, ABS, and cruise control
2. Yamaha MT-09
A stylish naked street motorcycle with an 889cc engine, sleek design, and modern features, promising an energetic ride in urban landscapes.
Source: www.yamaha-motor-india.com
Yamaha MT-09 Price In India:
Estimated Price of Yamaha MT-09 is Rs 11.50 lakh.
Yamaha MT-09 Launch Date In India
Yamaha MT-09 is expected to be launched in mid-August.
Yamaha MT-09 Key Features
889cc liquid-cooled inline-triple engine
119 PS of power and 93 Nm of torque
6-speed transmission
Slipper clutch
17-inch alloy wheels
Dual disc brakes at the front, single disc brake at the rear
LED headlamp and tail lamp
Seat height of 825mm
Fuel tank capacity of 14 liters
3. Hero Karizma XMR 210
An adventure bike with a rugged charm and modern amenities, equipped with a new 210cc liquid-cooled engine for daring off-road escapades.
Hero Karizma XMR 210 Price In India:
Hero Karizma XMR 210 will range between Rs 1,60,000 to Rs 1,80,000. (Estimated price)
Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launch In India
Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be launched on August 29 in India.
Hero Karizma XMR 210 Key Features
New 210cc liquid-cooled engine
Power output of 18 bhp and torque of 16 Nm
Full-LED headlight
Digital instrument cluster
USB charging port
Upside-down front forks
Monoshock rear suspension
Disc brakes on both wheels
ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)
4. MBP M502N
A stylish and powerful machine with a 499cc engine, LED lighting, and modern features, designed to turn heads on the road.
Source: mbpmoto.com
MBP M502N Price In India
MBP M502N starts from Rs 5.00 lakh in India (Estimated price)
MBP M502N Launch In India
MBP M502N is expected to be launched in mid-August
MBP M502N Key Features
499cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine
41.5 bhp of power
36.5 Nm of torque
6-speed transmission
LED headlights
Digital instrument cluster
Disc brakes on both wheels
Available in four color options: grey, white, red, and black
5. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen
A classic motorcycle reimagined for modern riders, featuring a new 349cc engine with fuel injection for a smoother and more efficient ride.
Source: www.royalenfield.com
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen Price In India
The expected price of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen is Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom).
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen Luanch In India
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen is expected to be launched on August 30.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen Key Features
New 349cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection
20.2 bhp power at 6,100 rpm
27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm
5-speed gearbox
Telescopic forks at the front
Twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear
Disc brakes on both wheels
LED headlamp and tail lamp
Hand-painted pinstripes on the fuel tank and panels
New switchgear