These 5 Upcoming Bikes Are Expected To Launch In India This August

Upcoming motorcycles in India: KTM 790 Adventure, Yamaha MT-09, and more - check key features, launch dates, and expected prices

01 Aug 2023, 1:08 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source:&nbsp;www.ktm.com/</p></div>
As August 2023 begins, motorcycle enthusiasts in India are eagerly awaiting the launch of some of the highly anticipated bikes and motorcycles in India.

From adventure motorcycles to refined classics, these upcoming bikes promise to offer thrilling rides and cutting-edge features.

Let's take a closer look at the bikes that are set to hit the roads soon.

1. KTM 790 Adventure

The KTM 790 Adventure is the perfect companion for adventure-seeking riders who crave the thrill of off-road exploration.

KTM 790 Adventure Price In India:

The estimate price of KTM 790 Adventure is Rs 11.50 lakh.

KTM 790 Adventure Launch Date In India:

KTM 790 Adventure is expected to launch on August 10.

KTM 790 Adventure Key Features:

  • 799cc parallel-twin engine

  • 95 horsepower and 87 Nm of torque

  • 6-speed transmission

  • WP Apex suspension

  • Brembo brakes

  • 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel

  • 21 liters fuel tank

  • 192 kg weight

  • Traction control, ABS, and cruise control

2. Yamaha MT-09

A stylish naked street motorcycle with an 889cc engine, sleek design, and modern features, promising an energetic ride in urban landscapes.

Yamaha MT-09 Price In India:

Estimated Price of Yamaha MT-09 is Rs 11.50 lakh.

Yamaha MT-09 Launch Date In India

Yamaha MT-09 is expected to be launched in mid-August.

Yamaha MT-09 Key Features

  • 889cc liquid-cooled inline-triple engine

  • 119 PS of power and 93 Nm of torque

  • 6-speed transmission

  • Slipper clutch

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Dual disc brakes at the front, single disc brake at the rear

  • LED headlamp and tail lamp

  • Seat height of 825mm

  • Fuel tank capacity of 14 liters

3. Hero Karizma XMR 210

An adventure bike with a rugged charm and modern amenities, equipped with a new 210cc liquid-cooled engine for daring off-road escapades.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Price In India:

Hero Karizma XMR 210 will range between Rs 1,60,000 to Rs 1,80,000. (Estimated price)

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launch In India

Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be launched on August 29 in India.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Key Features

  • New 210cc liquid-cooled engine

  • Power output of 18 bhp and torque of 16 Nm

  • Full-LED headlight

  • Digital instrument cluster

  • USB charging port

  • Upside-down front forks

  • Monoshock rear suspension

  • Disc brakes on both wheels

  • ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)

4. MBP M502N

A stylish and powerful machine with a 499cc engine, LED lighting, and modern features, designed to turn heads on the road.

MBP M502N Price In India

MBP M502N starts from Rs 5.00 lakh in India (Estimated price)

MBP M502N Launch In India

MBP M502N is expected to be launched in mid-August

MBP M502N Key Features

  • 499cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine

  • 41.5 bhp of power

  • 36.5 Nm of torque

  • 6-speed transmission

  • LED headlights

  • Digital instrument cluster

  • Disc brakes on both wheels

  • Available in four color options: grey, white, red, and black

5. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen

A classic motorcycle reimagined for modern riders, featuring a new 349cc engine with fuel injection for a smoother and more efficient ride.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen Price In India

The expected price of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen is Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen Luanch In India

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen is expected to be launched on August 30.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen Key Features

  • New 349cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection

  • 20.2 bhp power at 6,100 rpm

  • 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm

  • 5-speed gearbox

  • Telescopic forks at the front

  • Twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear

  • Disc brakes on both wheels

  • LED headlamp and tail lamp

  • Hand-painted pinstripes on the fuel tank and panels

  • New switchgear

