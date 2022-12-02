The Week That Was For Elon Musk: From Meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook To Delivering First Tesla Semi Trucks

As the world’s richest person, Elon Musk is often the centre of public and media attention for his companies, business ventures or just his general comments. This particular week has been particularly hectic for the billionaire as multiple noteworthy events related to him and his companies have occurred very recently. Let’s take a dive into all the major newsworthy events that happened in the life of Elon Musk and the various companies he is involved in:

Elon Musk Says Raising Twitter Character Limit to 1000 Is On The ‘To Do List’

Elon Musk has been making multiple changes to Twitter ever since he took over the company. An increase in the character limit from the current limit of 280 characters is something that many members of the Twitter community have been demanding for a while. When spaceflight photographer John Kraus twitted at Musk saying the character limit for tweets should be expanded to 1000, Elon Musk responded by saying that it is something that is already on his ‘To Do List’. This could very well mean that the Twitter character limit could be upgraded from 280 to a higher amount in the near future.