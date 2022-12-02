The Week That Was For Elon Musk: From Meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook To Delivering First Tesla Semi Trucks
Check out what Elon Musk, one of the richest people in the world has been up to this particular week
As the world’s richest person, Elon Musk is often the centre of public and media attention for his companies, business ventures or just his general comments. This particular week has been particularly hectic for the billionaire as multiple noteworthy events related to him and his companies have occurred very recently. Let’s take a dive into all the major newsworthy events that happened in the life of Elon Musk and the various companies he is involved in:
Elon Musk Says Raising Twitter Character Limit to 1000 Is On The ‘To Do List’
Elon Musk has been making multiple changes to Twitter ever since he took over the company. An increase in the character limit from the current limit of 280 characters is something that many members of the Twitter community have been demanding for a while. When spaceflight photographer John Kraus twitted at Musk saying the character limit for tweets should be expanded to 1000, Elon Musk responded by saying that it is something that is already on his ‘To Do List’. This could very well mean that the Twitter character limit could be upgraded from 280 to a higher amount in the near future.
Elon Musk Meets Tim Cook And Clears Misunderstandings
A few days ago Elon Musk tweeted saying that Apple had been pulling advertising from Twitter and that Apple was also considering pulling the Twitter app from their app store. In an update on the situation, Elon Musk tweeted that he had a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, who cleared the misunderstandings that they were considering blocking the Twitter App from the Apple app store.
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Hopes To Start Human Trials Within 6 Months
In another major development, one of the companies that Elon Musk is involved in; Neuralink Corp, is set to start human trials on implanting computer chips into the human brain within six months. During an event at the company’s headquarters, Musk revealed details about the steps and the processes that would be involved in implanting the chip to a person’s brain. These chips are mainly being built to provide medical assistance to those in need, such as treating traumatic brain injuries, restoring movement for people suffering from paralysis, and an ocular implant meant to restore/recover lost vision.
Elon Musk Presents Tesla’s Semi Truck To PepsiCo
Elon Musk handed over an iteration of the Tesla semi-truck to PepsiCo during the early hours of December 2 as per Indian Standard Time. While no official figures for the pricing of the Tesla semi-truck have been announced, Musk said that this battery-powered truck capable of long hauls would reduce emissions, and even outperform current diesel-powered trucks on safety and performance. Musk has also mentioned that Tesla had been working on the semi-truck for around 5 years now.