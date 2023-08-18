Teej 2023: Date, Significance, How To Celebrate

Teej marks the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is dedicated to the divine couple. It falls during the monsoon season, symbolising the greenery or "hariyali" that the rain brings with it. The festival is celebrated primarily by women and has a number of customs and rituals associated with it.

The festival celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati underwent severe penance and took 108 rebirths to be united with Lord Shiva