Teej 2023: Date, Significance, How To Celebrate
Hariyali Teej is a traditional Indian festival celebrated by women for the well-being of their husbands.
Hariyali Teej is one of the traditional festivals celebrated primarily in northern India, especially in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana. This year, Hariyali Teej will fall on August 19, 2023.
Teej 2023: The story behind Hariyali Teej
Teej marks the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is dedicated to the divine couple. It falls during the monsoon season, symbolising the greenery or "hariyali" that the rain brings with it. The festival is celebrated primarily by women and has a number of customs and rituals associated with it.
The festival celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati underwent severe penance and took 108 rebirths to be united with Lord Shiva
Teej 2023: Significance
Teej is considered auspicious for married women as they pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The significance of Teej is to celebrate the bond between a husband and wife. It is a time for women to pray for the well-being of their husbands and to seek their blessings.
The first day of Teej is called Hariyali Teej, which means "green festival." It is celebrated to welcome the monsoon season and to mark the beginning of the wedding season. The second day of Teej is called Hartalika Teej, which is a day of fasting for married women. They fast from sunrise to sunset and pray for the long and happy lives of their husbands
Teej 2023: How to celebrate
Here's how Teej is generally celebrated by women:
Fasting: Many married women observe a fast for the well-being of their husbands. This fast is known to be strict, where some women don't even consume water throughout the day.
Shringar: Women adorn themselves with green bangles, apply mehendi on their hands, wear traditional clothes, and wear jewellery.
Swing Ritual: Swings are hung from trees or are set up in courtyards, and women take turns swinging on them.
Singing and Dancing: Folk songs and dances are common during Hariyali Teej celebrations, and many events are organised in communities.
Special Delicacies: Various sweet and savory dishes are prepared for Hariyali Teej, including 'ghewar', a popular sweet dish associated with the festival.
Night Vigil: In some regions, women stay awake the whole night, singing and narrating tales related to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.