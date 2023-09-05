Teachers' Day 2023: Who Was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? All You Need To Know
Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan served as the second President of India, holding the office from May 13, 1962, to May 13, 1967.
Every year, India celebrates September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers’ Day.
According to the information on presidentofindia.gov.in, Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in a small town in Andhra Pradesh.
He was a distinguished scholar, philosopher, and statesman whose influence has left a profound mark on India's educational and political landscape.
Radhakrishnan received his education at Christian College, Madras, and went on to serve as a professor in several renowned universities, including the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta. His philosophical and intellectual pursuits earned him the Spalding Professorship of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford.
Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's work on comparative religion and philosophy was instrumental in introducing Indian philosophy to the Western world. Radhakrishnan was also a firm believer in the principles of education as a transformative tool for society.
Radhakrishnan's political career was marked by several significant positions, including his tenure as the Indian Ambassador to the Soviet Union from 1949 to 1952. He served as the Vice President of India from 1952 to 1962 before being elected as the President.
During his presidency, Radhakrishnan was revered for his wisdom, erudition, and deep understanding of Indian culture and philosophy. His term was characterized by his commitment to upholding the democratic values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.
Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan received a Bharat Ratna award in 1954.
He passed away on April 17, 1975.
Why Is September 5 Celebrated As Teachers; Day?
According to media reports, it is believed that while Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was serving as the second President of India in 1962, his students approached him to seek permission to celebrate his birthday – September 5 – as a special day.
To this, he instead made a request to observe September 5 as Teachers’ Day, to recognise the contribution of teachers to society.
Here Are Some Of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Famous Quotes
"The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."
"The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."
"Knowledge gives us power, love gives us fullness."
“Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."
“Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the infinite."
“It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition.”