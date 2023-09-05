Teachers' Day 2023: Who Was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? All You Need To Know

Every year, India celebrates September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers’ Day.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan served as the second President of India, holding the office from May 13, 1962, to May 13, 1967.

According to the information on presidentofindia.gov.in, Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in a small town in Andhra Pradesh.

He was a distinguished scholar, philosopher, and statesman whose influence has left a profound mark on India's educational and political landscape.

Radhakrishnan received his education at Christian College, Madras, and went on to serve as a professor in several renowned universities, including the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta. His philosophical and intellectual pursuits earned him the Spalding Professorship of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's work on comparative religion and philosophy was instrumental in introducing Indian philosophy to the Western world. Radhakrishnan was also a firm believer in the principles of education as a transformative tool for society.

Radhakrishnan's political career was marked by several significant positions, including his tenure as the Indian Ambassador to the Soviet Union from 1949 to 1952. He served as the Vice President of India from 1952 to 1962 before being elected as the President.

During his presidency, Radhakrishnan was revered for his wisdom, erudition, and deep understanding of Indian culture and philosophy. His term was characterized by his commitment to upholding the democratic values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan received a Bharat Ratna award in 1954.

He passed away on April 17, 1975.