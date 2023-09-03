Teachers' Day 2023 Speech Ideas: 5 Short Speeches In English For Students

Teachers' Day is celebrated in India on September 5 every year on the birth anniversary of former president S Radhakrishnan.

To give a heartwarming tribute to the guiding lights of education, students are gearing up to celebrate Teachers' Day 2023.

On this day, students deliver speeches in educational institutes to express their gratitude towards their mentors.

This annual event holds special significance as it honours the mentors who have shaped countless lives through their dedication and wisdom.

With a focus on gratitude, inspiration, and the role of teachers in character development, here are some short speeches that will capture the essence of the day.