Teachers' Day 2023: PM Modi Interacts With National Teachers' Award Winners; Shares Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saluted the teachers on Teachers' Day 2023 for their unwavering dedication and great impact in building our future and inspiring dreams.

PM Modi also paid tributes to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

He also shared highlights from the interaction with teachers on Monday.

“Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On #TeachersDay, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," PM Modi said in an X post.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's interaction with teachers: