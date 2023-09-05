Teachers' Day 2023: PM Modi Interacts With National Teachers' Award Winners; Shares Highlights
PM Modi also paid tributes to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saluted the teachers on Teachers' Day 2023 for their unwavering dedication and great impact in building our future and inspiring dreams.
He also shared highlights from the interaction with teachers on Monday.
“Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On #TeachersDay, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," PM Modi said in an X post.
Here are the highlights from PM Modi's interaction with teachers:
PM Modi on Monday interacted with the winners of the National Teachers' Award and lauded their contribution in shaping young minds.
He urged them to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools.
PM Modi interacted with the award winners at his residence and was joined by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others.
A total of 75 teachers from across the country have been selected for the award which will be conferred on them by President Droupadi Murmu on September 5, according to Education Ministry officials.
The selected awardees include 50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education institutions and 12 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
"The purpose of the National Teachers' Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students," a senior Education Ministry official told PTI.
Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs. 50,000 and a silver medal.
Among the selected teachers, the maximum are from Gujarat (5) followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra with four awardees each. Three teachers each from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the award.
(With PTI inputs)