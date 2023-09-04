Teachers' Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to honour and celebrate our teachers.
Teachers' Day 2023: History
The first Teachers' Day was celebrated in 1962 when Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was appointed as the second President of India. It so happened that when some of his former students and friends expressed their desire to celebrate his birthday on September 5, he suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, he would like it, if the day was observed as 'Teachers' Day'.
Radhakrishnan was a promoter of education and wanted to take this opportunity to make sure that everyone has access to good education.
MPS proudly celebrates the exceptional #achievement of Mrs Mena Mittle, our Vice Principal, who was honored with the Teachers' Excellence Award by the Commission for Other Backward Classes, Government of NCT, Delhi, at the Delhi Secretariat on Teachers' Day. pic.twitter.com/P8Um0YuCHI— Modern Public School (@mpsshbagh) September 4, 2023
Teachers' Day 2023: Significance
Teacher's Day is significant as it is a day to honour and appreciate the hard work and dedication of teachers. This day is to acknowledge teachers for their efforts and dedication towards students. It is also the day where the noble profession of teaching is highlighted and emphasis is laid on the significant role that teachers play in the development of a nation by developing and shaping young minds.
The QtPi team wishes all wonderful teachers and educators a very Happy Teacher's Day.— QtPi Robotics (@qtpiofficial) September 4, 2023
Keep illuminating the lives of children through wisdom, knowledge, and truth.
Thanking all the wonderful educators who have wished and supported us in our journey!#teachersday #sep5 #teacher pic.twitter.com/JvRwmEuWea
Teachers' Day 2023: How To Celebrate
Students in colleges, schools and education institutes always celebrate Teachers Day. They organise cultural programs, skits, and dance performances to entertain their teachers. Students make greeting cards, write poems, send flowers and make them feel special on their day.
If you are not a student, here's how you can celebrate it too:
Call your school/college or teacher that you fondly remember and ask her/his well-being.
If you can, give your teacher a small token of appreciation, such as a card or flowers. You can even gift them a book.
Write your teacher a letter or poem.
Volunteer your time at your school.
Give a shoutout for them on social media.