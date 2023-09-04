Teachers' Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

The first Teachers' Day was celebrated in 1962 when Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was appointed as the second President of India. It so happened that when some of his former students and friends expressed their desire to celebrate his birthday on September 5, he suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, he would like it, if the day was observed as 'Teachers' Day'.

Radhakrishnan was a promoter of education and wanted to take this opportunity to make sure that everyone has access to good education.