Teachers' Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to honour and celebrate our teachers.

04 Sep 2023, 11:33 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representational purpose only. Pic/Freepix</p></div>
Picture used for representational purpose only. Pic/Freepix

Teacher's Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to honour and celebrate our teachers. This day is also celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was a scholar and a teacher.

Teachers' Day 2023: History

The first Teachers' Day was celebrated in 1962 when Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was appointed as the second President of India. It so happened that when some of his former students and friends expressed their desire to celebrate his birthday on September 5, he suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, he would like it, if the day was observed as 'Teachers' Day'.

Radhakrishnan was a promoter of education and wanted to take this opportunity to make sure that everyone has access to good education.

Teachers' Day 2023: Significance

Teacher's Day is significant as it is a day to honour and appreciate the hard work and dedication of teachers. This day is to acknowledge teachers for their efforts and dedication towards students. It is also the day where the noble profession of teaching is highlighted and emphasis is laid on the significant role that teachers play in the development of a nation by developing and shaping young minds.

Teachers' Day 2023: How To Celebrate

Students in colleges, schools and education institutes always celebrate Teachers Day. They organise cultural programs, skits, and dance performances to entertain their teachers. Students make greeting cards, write poems, send flowers and make them feel special on their day.

If you are not a student, here's how you can celebrate it too:

  • Call your school/college or teacher that you fondly remember and ask her/his well-being.

  • If you can, give your teacher a small token of appreciation, such as a card or flowers. You can even gift them a book.

  • Write your teacher a letter or poem.

  • Volunteer your time at your school.

  • Give a shoutout for them on social media.

