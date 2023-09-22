Swiggy Issues Clarification Over Accusations Of Charging Rs 3 Extra On Every Order

Food delivery giant Swiggy has issued a clarification after several social media users accused the company of charging Rs 3 extra from customers on every order.

"Some users may note incorrect discount amounts in their order history page. However, users have actually paid as per the prescribed discount amount during the checkout. Customers have paid the correct amount," Swiggy said in a X (formerly Twitter) post on Thursday.

"This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due to a tech bug which our teams have fixed. Now back to ordering your favourite food!" the company added.