Swiggy Issues Clarification Over Accusations Of Charging Rs 3 Extra On Every Order
This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due to a tech bug which our teams have fixed, the company said.
Food delivery giant Swiggy has issued a clarification after several social media users accused the company of charging Rs 3 extra from customers on every order.
"Some users may note incorrect discount amounts in their order history page. However, users have actually paid as per the prescribed discount amount during the checkout. Customers have paid the correct amount," Swiggy said in a X (formerly Twitter) post on Thursday.
"This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due to a tech bug which our teams have fixed. Now back to ordering your favourite food!" the company added.
Earlier on Thursday, several users including CapitalMind CEO Deepak Shenoy flagged the issue.
"Holy moly. This is actual fraud and I found that Swiggy is doing this even for me! Here's my last order and it adds up to 255.60. But they charge 259? This stinks. It can't be some random error, it seems to be on purpose to add rs. 3 extra. What's going on?" he posted on X along with an image of a recent order.
In another post, Deepak Shenoy said that this "might just be a display error."
"Turns out it might just be a display error. Theres an extra rs 3 discount on every order. Platform fee of rs. 5 discounted to rs 2. But in the invoice it shows plat fee of rs 2 only which is the missing rs. 3. Confused as I don't keep track of what discount I actually got when I ordered. Saw the invoice and added things up. Isn't malicious, so no fraud," he said.
The issue was first pointed out by the user ‘kingslyj’. Take a look:
