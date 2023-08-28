'Super Blue Moon' To Rise This Week: Check Date, Time And Other Key Details
A Super Blue Moon refers to a full moon or new moon that occurs when the moon is at or near its closest approach to Earth
Raksha Bandhan 2023 is going to be special for moon lovers as they can witness the super-blue moon that is set to appear on Wednesday. Super Blue Moon is a rare occurrence and that makes it a special astronomical event.
ð¨ðA rare lunar event "blue supermoon" is to take place on Wednesday, August 30. According to the Talmud, this could be a bad sign for those who hate Israel. pic.twitter.com/6l7glADB5R— Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) August 26, 2023
'Super Blue Moon': Date and Time
The Super Blue Moon is set to appear on Wednesday, August 30. The supermoon will reach its peak at 8:37 p.m. EDT (1:37 a.m. IST) on August 30. In India, the moon will rise at different times between 6.42 pm to 7.72 pm depending on the location.
What Is Blue Moon and Super Blue Moon?
The blue moon refers to a phenomenon in which two full moons appear in the same calendar month. The name is metaphorical and that the moon does not actually appear blue during a blue moon. The term "blue moon" was also used in the Maine Farmers' Almanac to name the third full moon in a season that has four full moons, instead of the usual three.
Super Blue Moon coming this week. August 30, 2023. Next will be 2037.#supermoon #bluemoon #bluesupermoon #Moon pic.twitter.com/LNvfGOaJVi— C. Najmus (@lowbudget89) August 27, 2023
A Super Blue Moon refers to a full moon or new moon that occurs when the moon is at or near its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as its perigee. As a result, the moon appears slightly larger and brighter than a typical full moon. It is important to note that Super Blue Moon is not actually blue.
A super blue moon combines two notable lunar events. It's a "blue moon," which is the second full moon in a calendar month, and secondly also a "supermoon," when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, appearing larger and brighter. This rare combination creates a visually impressive celestial phenomenon called the "Super Blue Moon."
The Blue Moon will rise on the night of Aug. 30, at 9:35 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory, and will be both a "Blue Moon" and a "Supermoon" â not only is it the second full moon in a month, but the moon is as close to Earth as it gets. pic.twitter.com/c1GNYntG0c— Chel Eve (@ChelEve1) August 26, 2023
Super Blue Moon: Tips To Watch
Here are some tips to watch if you want to catch this rare phenomenon:
Try to find a clear spot with an unobstructed view of the sky. Mostly after 9.30 pm.
If possible, get away from the city lights, as they can dull the moon's brightness.
Bring a telescope or binoculars to get a closer look at the moon.
Try to watch it in a group so as to enjoy the rare event better.