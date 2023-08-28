'Super Blue Moon' To Rise This Week: Check Date, Time And Other Key Details

A Super Blue Moon refers to a full moon or new moon that occurs when the moon is at or near its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as its perigee. As a result, the moon appears slightly larger and brighter than a typical full moon. It is important to note that Super Blue Moon is not actually blue.

A super blue moon combines two notable lunar events. It's a "blue moon," which is the second full moon in a calendar month, and secondly also a "supermoon," when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, appearing larger and brighter. This rare combination creates a visually impressive celestial phenomenon called the "Super Blue Moon."