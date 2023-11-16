SpaceX Starship Rocket Launch: Date, Time, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX has received approval for the second launch of its groundbreaking Starship rocket, ending an almost seven-month hiatus.

The US Federal Aviation Administration reinstated SpaceX’s Starship launch license, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

It noted that “SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy and financial responsibility requirements.” SpaceX applied for and received authorization for one flight, the agency added.

SpaceX said in a post on X said that it was targeting a flight test on Friday from its site in Boca Chica, Texas.