Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar Rejects '70-Hour Work Week' Suggestion; Here's What She Said

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy stirred a little storm on X when he said young people should work 70 hours a week to level up the country's productivity.

In a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast 'The Record,' Murthy said that youngsters should put extra hours at work to compete with leading economies.

Murthy's remarks were lambasted for apparently promoting an 'overwork culture' by some and praised by a few others for trying to stoke the young ones into action.

Now, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Shark Tank India Judge Namita Thapar has joined the ongoing debate.

She responded to fellow Shark Tank India judge and founder of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal who shared a photo with the judges of the business reality television show and wrote, "After all these years, still working 70-hour weeks."