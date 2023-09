September 2023 New OTT Releases: Here's What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And Disney+ Hotstar

A bunch of much-anticipated movies and web series are slated to release across OTT platforms in the month of September 2023.

One of the most awaited movie in September is Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jaane Jaan' with Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. It will be released on Netflix on September 21.

'The Freelancer', a new Hotstar Specials series, based on Shirish Thorat's book 'A Ticket to Syria' is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

The second season of Rosamund Pike-led series 'The Wheel of Time' was released on Prime Video on September 1.

It's time to renew your OTT subscriptions and check out the list of new web series and movies releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar: