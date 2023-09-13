Scientists Find Potential Treatment Route For Alzheimer's Disease In Natural Polyphenol

A study by scientists of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru have found that highly abundant naturally occurring plant-based polyphenols (PPs) can modulate the ferroptosis-AD axis to yield a safe, cost-effective strategy for combating Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and reduce the societal burden of this debilitating neurodegenerative disorder.

The Ministry of Science and Technology in a statement said that Alzheimer's Disease is a widely prevalent progressive neurodegenerative disorder marked by memory and cognitive decline, yet it remains poorly understood despite decades of dedicated research.

As a consequence of this, there is no therapeutics to completely cure the disease.

Ferroptosis, an iron-dependent form of programmed cell death, has emerged as a significant contributor to the development of AD.

Several hallmarks of AD, such as abnormal iron build up, lipid peroxidation, reactive oxygen species (ROS), and reduced activity of the antioxidant enzyme glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4), align with the characteristics of ferroptosis. GPX4, the master regulator of ferroptosis reduces toxic lipid peroxides formed by the iron-catalysed reaction of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with ROS to lipid alcohol and as such, acts as a first line of defence against ferroptosis.