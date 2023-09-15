Received An 'Emergency Alert Message: Severe' On Your Phone Today? Here's What It Means
Many users received this notification today at 12:19 PM
Several people on Friday received an "Emergency Alert - Severe" notification on their mobile phones.
This was the fifth or sixth instance since August where users have recieved an 'emergency alert: severe message'.
The emergency alert message flashed on mobile screens at around 12:19 PM on September 15. Similar messages were also received by users on August 29, August 23, August 21 and August 17.
Many users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share these alert messages. The message was as follows:
"This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," the notification stated along with the date and time it was issued.
Here are some tweets that were posted on X where some users who were unaware of this notification got panicked.
#Emergencyalert @TRAI @ndmaindia— Mohit Rivl (@mohit_revalia) September 15, 2023
Why is this message sent to all??
Pls clarify.#trai #ndma #emergency pic.twitter.com/7z6gGlnxbD
@DoT_India i received an emergency alert stating it is a test message for disaster.— Examiner Amit kumar (@examiner_ak) September 15, 2023
Is it send by you or it is a hacker's attack? @PMOIndia @NITIAayog @airtelindia @aajtak @DelhiPolice
Do any others receive an Emergency alert testing message from the government of India !— Chandra Mohan Mittal (@cm_me_) September 15, 2023
Just received it.
What Are These Wireless Emergency Alerts From Government?
On July 20, the Department of Telecommunications announced that it will collaborate with National Disaster Management Authority to conduct a Cell Broadcast Alert System testing to enhance emergency communication during disasters and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens. In a statement, the Ministry of Communications said that tests of Cell Broadcast Alert System are being conducted on each Telecom Service Provider.
'These tests will be performed from time to time in various regions across country to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of the systems in place, of various Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast Systems, the Cell Broadcasting System' statement by Department of Telecommunication said.
Cell Broadcast Alert System is used by government agencies and emergency services to inform the public about potential threats and keep them informed during critical situations. Cell Broadcast is commonly used to deliver emergency alerts, such as severe weather warnings (e.g., Tsunami, Flash Flood, Earthquake, etc), public safety messages, evacuation notices and other critical information.
The statement said that during the testing period, people may receive simulated emergency alerts on their mobile devices.
@DoT_India & @ndmaindia shall be conducting testing of Cell Broadcasting based Emergency Alert Sysyem in various regions for disaster readiness!— DoT India (@DoT_India) July 20, 2023
*SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE* labeled alerts don't indicate actual emergency.
Details ðhttps://t.co/Tza2sYImLp