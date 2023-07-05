Ratan Tata's Tweet About Taking Care Of Stray Animals During Monsoon Goes Viral; See Here

Industrialist Rata Tata, well-known for his love for animals has issued an appeal to the public to help stray animals during monsoon season.

Sharing an awareness post on his Twitter and Instagram handles on Tuesday, the Tata Trusts Chairman advised people to check under their cars before starting them to avoid injuries to stray cats and dogs taking shelter beneath them.

He said that these animals can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if people are unaware of their presence under the vehicles.

"It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season," Ratan Tata tweeted along with an image of a dog sitting on a road.