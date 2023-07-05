Ratan Tata's Tweet About Taking Care Of Stray Animals During Monsoon Goes Viral; See Here
Ratan Tata's tweet has garnered over 2.3 million impressions on Twitter since the time it was posted.
Industrialist Rata Tata, well-known for his love for animals has issued an appeal to the public to help stray animals during monsoon season.
Sharing an awareness post on his Twitter and Instagram handles on Tuesday, the Tata Trusts Chairman advised people to check under their cars before starting them to avoid injuries to stray cats and dogs taking shelter beneath them.
He said that these animals can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if people are unaware of their presence under the vehicles.
"It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season," Ratan Tata tweeted along with an image of a dog sitting on a road.
Here's What Ratan Tata Tweeted:
Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter. They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if weâ¦ pic.twitter.com/BH4iHJJyhp— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) July 4, 2023
Ratan Tata's tweet has garnered over 2.3 million impressions on Twitter since it was posted. It has been retweeted more than 7,000 times and quote tweeted by more than 300 users. On Instagram, the post has been liked by almost 1.5 million users.
Social media users praised Ratan Tata for his words of caution and agreed amplify his message to more people. Check out some of the reactions below:
Thank you for such words of caution, sir.— S. P. Singh (@spsingh1956) July 4, 2023
Only people with a golden heart think & worry about others, especially the hapless & helpless ones.
I will disseminate your advice to as many people as possible. ðð»
#Respect— Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (@SandhuYuvraj_1) July 4, 2023
It is my earnest endeavour to spread your message of kindness & humanity to as many people as I can https://t.co/FrgwbRKoda
Ratan Tata sir, a philanthropic luminary and visionary, inspires us through his heartfelt concern for strays. His benevolent call for empathy and vigilance during Monsoons underscores his compassionate leadership. Truly remarkable!ð @RNTata2000 https://t.co/fsmXft9uK8 pic.twitter.com/qXPWfrzdeC— Lokaman Stalin (@stalinlokaman) July 4, 2023