Ratan Tata's Tweet About Taking Care Of Stray Animals During Monsoon Goes Viral; See Here
Ratan Tata's Tweet About Taking Care Of Stray Animals During Monsoon Goes Viral; See Here

Ratan Tata's tweet has garnered over 2.3 million impressions on Twitter since the time it was posted.

05 Jul 2023, 1:56 PM IST
Source: Ratan Tata Instagram

Industrialist Rata Tata, well-known for his love for animals has issued an appeal to the public to help stray animals during monsoon season.

Sharing an awareness post on his Twitter and Instagram handles on Tuesday, the Tata Trusts Chairman advised people to check under their cars before starting them to avoid injuries to stray cats and dogs taking shelter beneath them.

He said that these animals can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if people are unaware of their presence under the vehicles.

"It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season," Ratan Tata tweeted along with an image of a dog sitting on a road.

Here's What Ratan Tata Tweeted: 

Ratan Tata's tweet has garnered over 2.3 million impressions on Twitter since it was posted. It has been retweeted more than 7,000 times and quote tweeted by more than 300 users. On Instagram, the post has been liked by almost 1.5 million users.

Social media users praised Ratan Tata for his words of caution and agreed amplify his message to more people. Check out some of the reactions below:

