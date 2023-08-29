Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2023, here are some heartwarming wishes, images and greetings to share with your siblings.
Raksha Bandhan, falling on August 30, is a festival celebrated in India where sisters tie a decorative thread 'rakhi' around their brothers' wrists as a symbol of their bond and protection.
On this occasion, here are some Raksha Bandhan wishes, images, quotes, greetings and status to share with your loved ones.
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Images
Image source: Unsplash
Image source: Freepik
Image source: Freepik
Image source: Freepik
Image source: Freepik
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Wishes
Happy Raksha Bandhan Wishes For Brothers
May the bond of love between us always remain strong. Wishing you a very happy Raksha Bandhan bhai!
On Raksha Bandhan 2023, I want to inform you that you are the best brother in the world! Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya!!
You are the most special person in my life and I pray that all your dreams come true. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Happy Rakhi to my dear brother, the one who understands me like no one else. Thank you for always protecting me!
To my wonderful brother, I wish you all the happiness, success, and prosperity in the world. May this Rakhi strengthen the bond we share and bring us even closer. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Raksha Bandhan Wishes For Sisters
Dear sister, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want you to know that you are not just my sibling, but my best friend for life.
Sending lots of love your way on this special day! Happy Raksha Bandhan sister!
Wishing you a very happy Raksha Bandhan! May God bless you and keep you safe always!
One thing I never forget to pray to God is – to protect my sweet sister from all the evil and give her the world of happiness. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
I feel proud to have a sister like you. Be the same strong-minded girl always!! Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Raksha Bandhan Quotes For Brothers And Sisters
“It’s hard to be responsible, adult, and sensible all the time. How good it is to have a sister whose heart is as young as your own.” – Pam Brown
“Our siblings, they resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing, and no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long.” – Susan Scarf Merrell
“A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life.” – Isadora James
"Sisters are like stars in the night sky, guiding us through the darkness and lighting up our lives."
"Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero"- Marc Brown
“What brothers say to tease their sisters has nothing to do with what they really think of them.” – Esther M. Friesner
“Some relationships are like Tom and Jerry: They tease each other, knock down each other, irritate each other, but can’t live without each other!” – Unknown
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Messages And Greetings
I knew you will always be there for me, Brother. You are, were, and will be my best friend, and you are the best gift I have ever got! Happy Raksha Bandhan, Bro!
With a small hope that our love and care for each other will never die, I want to wish you a Happy Raksha Bandhan.
We didn’t even realize that we were making memories; we just knew we were having fun.
I send you my warmest wishes and a promise that I will always stand by your side, protecting and cheering you on as you pursue your dreams. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Happy Raksha Bandhan, my dear sister. I am so lucky to have a sister like you!
Happy Rakhi to my brother, who has a heart of gold and a smile that can brighten anyone’s day. Thank you for being the best brother anyone could ask for.
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
We often disagree, we often fight over silly things, but that doesn’t change my love and affection for you, my lovely Brother. Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan!
As long as you are by my side, I don’t need anyone else. Thank you so much, Bhai, for loving me, supporting me, guiding me, and being as crazy as me. You’re the best brother a sister can ask for. Happy Rakhi Brother!!
May our bond of love grow with each passing year! Glad to have you in my life. Wish you a very happy Raksha Bandhan dearest sister. Thanks for being the best secret keeper and an amazing buddy.