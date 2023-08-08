Quit India Movement Anniversary 2023: Date, History, Significance, Facts
The Quit India Movement was a significant campaign during the Indian freedom struggle against British rule.
The Quit India Movement was a movement launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942. The Quit India Movement, also known as the August Movement, was a significant campaign during the Indian freedom struggle against British rule.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...9th August is the day when the historic Quit India Movement began. Mahatma Gandhi gave the mantra and the Quit India Movement filled new energy into the steps of India towards attaining freedom."
Quit India Movement: History
By thе timе World War II bеgan, thеrе was growing discontеntmеnt in India against British rulе. Indians wеrе agitatеd with thе lack of progrеss towards sеlf-rulе, dеspitе thеir support for Britain during World War I. As World War II progrеssеd, India's support was again sought by the British, but the Indian National Congrеss (INC) wanted concrete promises towards complеtе indеpеndеncе.
Aftеr thе dеfеat of thе Cripps Mission, Mahatma Gandhi initiatеd thе Quit India Movеmеnt, calling for thе immеdiatе withdrawal of thе British from India. On August 8, 1942, Gandhi delivered his famous "Do or Die" speech in Bombay, urging Indians to do their utmost to achieve indеpеndеncе or die in the attempt.
The British government reacted strongly. Key leaders of the Congress, including Gandhi, were arrested and imprisoned. The movement was suppressed with strong measures, leading to thousands of arrеsts and casualtiеs.
Quit India Movement: Significance
The Quit India Movement is significant as it became the turning point in the Indian freedom struggle even though it was not successful. Though it was suppressed by the British, it created a new awareness and urgency for independence among Indians. It also weakened British control over India, making it increasingly difficult for them to continue ruling the country.
The Quit India Movement was a watershed moment in India's freedom struggle. It was a defining moment that helped to bring about India's independence. It laid the groundwork for the events that eventually led to India's freedom on August 15, 1947.
Quit India Movement: Lesser Known Facts
Here are some lesser-known facts of the Quit India Movement:
During the Quit India Movement, the British government suppressed any media that supported the movement. In response, underground radio stations were created, and secret broadcasts were made to keep the movement alive.
The Quit India Movement was not just an urban phenomenon. The call for 'Do or Die' resonated in rural areas, and peasants played an active role.
Women were more involved in the Quit India Movement than they had been in earlier movements. They took up leadership roles and were actively participating in protests and demonstrations.
While the Congress leadership was united in launching the movement, not everyone in the political arena was in favour of it. Some leaders, such as Dr B.R. Ambedkar, were critical of the movement. The Muslim League also didn't support the movement.
Many students boycotted their studies and examinations as part of the movement.
A lesser-known aspect of the movement was the sabotage of railway lines by rebels to disrupt British communication.
Poets, novelists, and playwrights captured the essence of the movement, the period's dilemmas, and the human drama involved, which is often overlooked in historical accounts.