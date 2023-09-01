Prime Video September 2023 Schedule: Here Are Movies And Web Series You Can Watch
From 'The Wheel of Time' to 'Gen V', check out what's releasing on Amazon's streaming service.
For the month of September 2023, several new shows and movies are slated to release on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video.
From the new season of The Wheel of Time to The Continental, the highly-anticipated spin-off series from the John Wick universe, check out what's releasing on Prime Video in September:
1. The Wheel Of Time Season 2
The second season of Rosamund Pike-led series 'The Wheel of Time' has released on Prime Video on September 1.
The show, based on author Robert Jordan’s best-selling novel series, comes from executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins.
'The Wheel of Time' is set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it.
It follows Moiraine Damodred (Pike) as a member of a powerful, all-female organisation 'Aes Sedal,' who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity.
'In season two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark,' the official plotline read.
Release Date: September 1
2. The Continental: From the World of John Wick
'John Wick' prequel series 'The Continental' will launch on Prime Video on September 22. Produced by Lionsgate Television, the show focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the Keanu Reeves-led action film franchise.
'The Continental' is told from the perspective of a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell, the manager of the hotel, which is a refuge for assassins. Veteran actor Ian McShane essays the character in the film series.
In the show, Winston is dragged into the 'hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind', as per the official plotline.
'The Continental' will also feature newcomer Ayomide Adegun who steps into the role of Charon that was essayed by the late Lance Reddick.
The rest of the cast includes Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Jeremy Bobb, Ben Robson, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, and Hubert Point-Du Jour.
Release Date: September 22
3. Bambai Meri Jaan
Crime drama series 'Bambai Meri Jaan', produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, will premiere worldwide on Prime Video this month.
The 10-part show, created by Rensil D'Silva and Shujaat Saudagar, features Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.
Saudagar has also directed the show from a story by S Hussain Zaidi.
Set in the post-independence era, the story chronicles the life and rise of a young man, Dara Kadri (Tiwary), torn between his father’s law enforcement legacy (Menon) and his own journey into the heart of organised crime.
Release Date: September 14
4. Wilderness
Release Date: September 15
Release Date: September 15
5. Gen V
'Gen V', the upcoming spin-off series to smash hit show 'The Boys', will premiere on Prime Video on September 29.
In a press release, Prime Video said the first three episodes of the show will debut exclusively on September 29, followed by weekly episodes leading up to the epic finale on November 3.
Showrun by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, 'Gen V' features an ensemble cast of Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.
It also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, with actors Jessie T Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne reprising their characters from 'The Boys', created by Eric Kripke.
'Gen V' follows the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given, as per the official description.
Release Date: September 29
6. Cassandro
Saúl Armendáriz (Gael García Bernal), a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the character Cassandro, the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.”
In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life. Based on a true story.
Release Date: September 22
What's New On Prime Video In September 2023
Here are some other shows and movies releasing on Prime Video in September 2023 according to a Forbes article:
One Shot: Overtime Elite - September 5
Sitting in Bars With Cake - September 8
Thursday Night Football - September 14
A Million Miles Away - September 15
Written In the Stars - September 15
The Fake Sheikh - September 26
(With PTI inputs)