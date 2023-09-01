Prime Video September 2023 Schedule: Here Are Movies And Web Series You Can Watch

The second season of Rosamund Pike-led series 'The Wheel of Time' has released on Prime Video on September 1.

The show, based on author Robert Jordan’s best-selling novel series, comes from executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins.

'The Wheel of Time' is set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it.

It follows Moiraine Damodred (Pike) as a member of a powerful, all-female organisation 'Aes Sedal,' who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

'In season two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark,' the official plotline read.

