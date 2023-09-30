Prime Video October 2023 Schedule: Here Are New Movies And Web Series You Can Watch

BQPrimeTrendingPrime Video October 2023 Schedule: Here Are New Movies And Web Series You Can Watch
From 'Mumbai Diaries Season 2' to 'Upload Season 3', check out what's releasing on Amazon's streaming service.

30 Sep 2023, 1:09 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Prime Video</p></div>
Image Source: Prime Video

For the month of October 2023, several new shows and movies are slated to release on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video.

From the new season of Mumbai Diaries to the third season of sci-fi comedy series Upload, check out what's releasing on Prime Video in October:

What To Watch On Prime Video In October?

Mumbai Diaries Season 2

The second season of the critically acclaimed medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries' will arrive on Prime Video on October 6, the streamer said Wednesday.

According to a press release, the new chapter will unfold with the doctors, trainees, and staff of Bombay General Hospital dealing with 'the aftermath of the terror attacks and their personal struggles that follow, juxtaposing it against the devastation brought by the Mumbai floods'.

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Mumbai Diaries' is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment.

Actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi will reprise their respective roles.

Totally Killer

The horror comedy movie will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting October 6 and will be available in English and Hindi.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie shared by Prime Video:

"35 years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous ‘Sweet Sixteen Killer’ returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. 17-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) comes face to face with the masked maniac after ignoring her overprotective mother’s (Julie Bowen) warning. While fleeing for life, Jamie accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teenage mother (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all before she’s stuck in the past forever."

Upload Season 3

Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill) that’s set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm.

Release Date: October 20

Zainab Johnson Special

Comedian and actress Zainab Johnson will debut her first Amazon Original comedy special, Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off.

Her debut special explores her identity as a black female Muslim growing up in Harlem, New York City.

Release Date: October 24.

  • Make Me Scream: Halloween Special - October 6

  • Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flame Universe - October 6

  • One Shot: Overtime Elite - October 9

  • Awareness - October 11

  • In My Mother's Skin - October 12

  • The Burial - October 13

  • Dark Harvest - October 13

  • Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 1 - October 13

  • Mr Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe - October 14

  • The Greatest Show Never Made Season 1 - October 18

  • Sayen: La Ruta Seca CL - October 20

  • Silver Dollar Road - October 20

  • The Other Zoey - October 20

  • Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles - October 23

  • Amar é para os Fortes - October 27

(With PTI inputs)

