Prime Video October 2023 Schedule: Here Are New Movies And Web Series You Can Watch

The second season of the critically acclaimed medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries' will arrive on Prime Video on October 6, the streamer said Wednesday.

According to a press release, the new chapter will unfold with the doctors, trainees, and staff of Bombay General Hospital dealing with 'the aftermath of the terror attacks and their personal struggles that follow, juxtaposing it against the devastation brought by the Mumbai floods'.

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Mumbai Diaries' is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment.

Actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi will reprise their respective roles.