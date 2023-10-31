Prime Video November 2023 Schedule: Here Are New Movies And Web Series You Can Watch

Prime Video has set November 7 premiere date for 'Rainbow Rishta'', an unscripted docu-series that follows six inspiring and heartwarming queer love stories. The six-part docu-series is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors Hridaye A Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji.

According to the streaming platform, the series will give the world a unique, candid, and unflinchingly honest window into the lives of members from the LGBTQIA+ community.

It features stories from different parts of the country and showcases the real-life experiences of Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam.