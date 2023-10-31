Prime Video November 2023 Schedule: Here Are New Movies And Web Series You Can Watch
From BTS concert movie ‘Yet to Come’ to 'P.I. Meena', check out what's releasing on Amazon's streaming service.
For the month of November 2023, several new shows and movies are slated to release on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video.
From the India reboot of the beloved 80s Japanese show Takeshi’s Castle to Rainbow Rishta, check out what's releasing on Prime Video in November:
What To Watch On Prime Video In November?
1. Takeshi’s Castle
Retaining the fun-filled eccentricities of the original version, the popular 80s game show reboots 34 years later with commentary by Bhuvan Bam, who will revive his BB Ki Vines character Titu Mama. The eight-episode series will stream exclusively on Prime Video from 2 November.
mama nahi ruk rahe ab!— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 27, 2023
Takeshiâs Castle ft. #BhuvanOnPrime, Nov 2
Trailer Out Now!@Bhuvan_Bam pic.twitter.com/8TEPuzv1gK
2. Rainbow Rishta
Prime Video has set November 7 premiere date for 'Rainbow Rishta'', an unscripted docu-series that follows six inspiring and heartwarming queer love stories. The six-part docu-series is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors Hridaye A Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji.
According to the streaming platform, the series will give the world a unique, candid, and unflinchingly honest window into the lives of members from the LGBTQIA+ community.
It features stories from different parts of the country and showcases the real-life experiences of Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam.
love is brave, fearless, bright and everything we are! ð#RainbowRishtaOnPrime, Nov 7 pic.twitter.com/Dz2pZYuTrX— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 30, 2023
3. P.I. Meena
'P.I. Meena', a crime-detective drama series featuring actor Tanya Maniktala in the lead will release on November 3. It also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.
The story follows the investigation by Meena (Maniktala), a young and troubled private detective who gets drawn into an unfathomable whirlwind of deception and unending conspiracies, while being torn between her life and her dogged dedication to solving an unsolvable mystery, as per the official plotline.
The series is created by Arindam Mitra and directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya. It will be available to Prime Video subscribers in Hindi as well as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.
even when all else fails, she finds a way!#PIMeenaOnPrime, Nov 3— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 31, 2023
Trailer Out Now!#TanyaManiktala #JisshuSengupta @paramspeak @pathakvinay #HarshChhaya #ZarinaWahab @sharmamatvipin #SujataSehgal #SamirSoni #ArindamMitra #HariMathur #DebaloyBhattacharya #IndranathMarickâ¦ pic.twitter.com/l6iL3Vf4ZY
4. BTS: Yet to Come
A concert film on South Korean pop sensation BTS will start streaming on Prime Video from November 9.
Titled 'BTS: Yet to Come', the concert took place in October 2022 when the seven-member team, featuring RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, performed in Busan, South Korea. As a part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, the concert was held at the Asiad Main Stadium with approximately 50,000 people in attendance.
Produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, the concert will include 19 performances of the band's hit tracks, such as “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “RUN,” “MIC Drop,” “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” and more.
40 million album sales and counting. They're not stopping. BTS: Yet to Come premieres November 9. pic.twitter.com/NGVt23oApx— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 25, 2023
5. 007: Road to a Million
The reality show 007’s Road to a Million - S1 embarks on a journey of nine regular individuals competing to win a life-altering £1,000,000 prize. They are set off on an incredible journey through a series of James Bond-inspired tasks to uncover questions buried throughout the globe.
Release Date: November 10.
The Controller (Brian Cox) masterminds a series of Bond-inspired challenges. The prize? One million pounds. 007: Road To A Million is coming to Prime Video on 10th November. @007 #007RoadToAMillion #Bond pic.twitter.com/gbC48s1xBL— Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) October 23, 2023
Invincible Season 2 - November 3
Dina Hashem: Dark Little Whispers - November 10
Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl - November 14
Twin Love Season 1- November 17
Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story - November 17
Elf Me - November 24
(With PTI inputs)