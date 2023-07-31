Prime Video August 2023 Schedule: Here Are Movies And Shows You Can Watch
The much-awaited second season of Made In Heaven will release in August; check more
For the upcoming month of August 2023, several new shows and movies are slated to release on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video.
From the OTT release of Cocaine Bear to the highly anticipated adaptation of the bestselling novel Red, White and Royal Blue, check out what's releasing on Prime Video in August:
Prime Video August 2023 Schedule
Made In Heaven: Season 2
The second season of 'Made In Heaven' will premiere on August 10.
Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show revolves around Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna and actor Arjun Mathur’s Karan Mehra, two best friends turned wedding planners navigating the world of big fat Indian weddings while dealing with conflicts in their personal lives.
'Made In Heaven' season two will delve deeper into the lives of its characters who navigate the complexities of organizing and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways, a press release stated.
The seven-episode season two is directed by Kagti and Akhtar along with Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan and Nitya Mehra.
Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mehra, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz. The newcomers include Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.
Red, White and Royal Blue
Synopsis: Based on the New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue centres around Alex, the president’s son, and Britain’s Prince Henry whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.
Release Date: August 11
Shelter
According to the official synopsis, Harlan Coben’s SHELTER follows the story of teenage Mickey Bolitar and his newfound friends as they attempt to uncover the mystery behind a slew of disappearances in their home town.
Release Date: August 18
The following are the shows and movies that will be available for streaming on Prime Video in August:
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart - August 4
Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey - August 8
Cocaine Bear - August 15
New Bandits - August 18
Thursday Night Football - August 24
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity - August 25
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - August 25
Women Talking - August 29