Prime Video August 2023 Schedule: Here Are Movies And Shows You Can Watch

The second season of 'Made In Heaven' will premiere on August 10.

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show revolves around Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna and actor Arjun Mathur’s Karan Mehra, two best friends turned wedding planners navigating the world of big fat Indian weddings while dealing with conflicts in their personal lives.

'Made In Heaven' season two will delve deeper into the lives of its characters who navigate the complexities of organizing and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways, a press release stated.

The seven-episode season two is directed by Kagti and Akhtar along with Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan and Nitya Mehra.

Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mehra, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz. The newcomers include Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.