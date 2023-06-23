WATCH: PM Modi's 'Another AI' Comment Receives Standing Ovation From U.S. Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address received about 15 standing ovations from US lawmakers and multiple applause.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi scripted history on Thursday as he became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the U.S. Congress twice.
PM Modi's address received about 15 standing ovations from U.S. lawmakers and multiple applause during his one-hour address, PTI reported.
During his address, the Prime Minister hailed the India-U.S. partnership across domains and correlated advances in AI which stands for Artificial Intelligence to developments in "another AI - America and India."
"In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI – Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI – America and India," he said.
As soon as PM Modi made the comment, he received a standing ovation from the U.S. lawmakers. The video of the moment has gone viral on social media.
VIDEO | "Past few years, there have been many advances in the AI - Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous development in another AI - America and India,â says PM Modi in his address at the joint session of the US Congress.#PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/uSEu3cAkE4— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2023
On several occasions, the diaspora broke into chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ during the address.
On arrival at Capitol Hill, Prime Minister was accorded a formal welcome by the Congressional Leaders. Thereafter, Prime Minister had separate meetings with the House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and the Congressional Leaders, according to an official statement.
Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi visited the White House, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome by United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
PM Modi had productive conversations with President Biden, in restricted and delegation-level formats.
"The leaders highlighted the long-standing friendship and growing cooperation between the two countries, which spans areas like trade and investment, defence and security, energy, climate change, and people-to-people ties," a release from the PMO said.