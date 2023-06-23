WATCH: PM Modi's 'Another AI' Comment Receives Standing Ovation From U.S. Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi scripted history on Thursday as he became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the U.S. Congress twice.

PM Modi's address received about 15 standing ovations from U.S. lawmakers and multiple applause during his one-hour address, PTI reported.

During his address, the Prime Minister hailed the India-U.S. partnership across domains and correlated advances in AI which stands for Artificial Intelligence to developments in "another AI - America and India."

"In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI – Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI – America and India," he said.

As soon as PM Modi made the comment, he received a standing ovation from the U.S. lawmakers. The video of the moment has gone viral on social media.