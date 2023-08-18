WATCH: Plane Crashes On Malaysia Highway, Video Goes Viral

In a statement Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority confirms N28JV crashed shortly after receiving landing clearance from ATC. Here's the statement!

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirms that a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) registration number N28JV had crashed near Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor on Thursday, 17th August 2023. The aircraft operated by Jetvalet Sdn. Bhd. departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2:08 p.m. to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.

The first contact made by the aircraft with Subang Air Traffic Control Tower was at 2:47 p.m. and landing clearance was given at 2:48 p.m. At 2:51 p.m., the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft. Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (KL ARCC) has been activated to coordinate the search and rescue mission.

A total of six passengers and two flight crew were on board and their conditions have yet to be confirmed at press time. The safety investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.