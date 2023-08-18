WATCH: Plane Crashes On Malaysia Highway, Video Goes Viral
A light plane crashed on a busy Malaysian highway Thursday, killing at least 10 people. Watch videos of the crash here.
A light plane on Thursday tragically crashed on a busy four-lane highway in Malaysia. The incident was recorded by a dashcam from a passing car. The accident claimed the lives of eight passengers on the plane and two motorists on the ground.
The video footage showed the plane crashing and erupting into a massive fireball. Shortly after, thick black smoke emerged from the scene. The images from the scene showed scattered debris, with residential houses visible in the backdrop. Watch videos here
Dashcam footage shows final moments of the private jet crash in Malaysia. https://t.co/1rsoP7ALGx— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 17, 2023
Viewer discretion advised. pic.twitter.com/fo4Fqxu319
The flight had departed from Langkawi, a northern resort island, and was en route to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, located to the west of Kuala Lumpur.
According to reports, at least 10 individuals lost their lives in this accident. This includes eight from the plane and two others — a motorist and a motorcyclist. Among the casualties was Johari Harun, a state assemblyman from central Pahang, who is responsible for housing and environmental affairs. The national civil aviation authority confirmed that the aircraft was carrying six passengers and two crew members during the crash.
Norazman Mahmud, civil aviation authority head said that there was no mayday call made. Eyewitness Mohamad Syahmie Mohamad Hashim, a former Malaysian air force member, noticed the plane's erratic movement. "A deafening boom followed shortly," he told the AFP news agency. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority's Statement
In a statement Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority confirms N28JV crashed shortly after receiving landing clearance from ATC. Here's the statement!
The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirms that a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) registration number N28JV had crashed near Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor on Thursday, 17th August 2023. The aircraft operated by Jetvalet Sdn. Bhd. departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2:08 p.m. to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.
The first contact made by the aircraft with Subang Air Traffic Control Tower was at 2:47 p.m. and landing clearance was given at 2:48 p.m. At 2:51 p.m., the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft. Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (KL ARCC) has been activated to coordinate the search and rescue mission.
A total of six passengers and two flight crew were on board and their conditions have yet to be confirmed at press time. The safety investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.