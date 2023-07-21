Pi Approximation Day 2023: Date, History, Significance

While the origin of the history of Pi Approximation Day 2023 is unknown, the concept of Pi has been known and used for thousands of years. The ancient Egyptians and Babylonians knew about the existence of this ratio, but they didn't have a symbol for it. They used approximations, and the Babylonians estimated Pi to be about 3.125. The first calculation of Pi was done by Archimedes of Syracuse (287–212 BC), one of the greatest mathematicians of the ancient world. Archimedes worked out that Pi was between 3 1/7 and 3 10/71.

The symbol "π" was first used in 1706 by Welsh mathematician William Jones. This symbol was later popularised by Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler in the 18th century, and it is now used universally to denote this important mathematical constant.