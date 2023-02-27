Xiaomi 13 Pro Debuts In India – Check Price, Specifications, And More
The highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 Pro has been launched in India, alongside the global launch of the Xiaomi 13 series.
The highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones, which was first launched in China, has now been launched globally by the company. Moreover, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, an advanced version of the base Xiaomi 13, has already been launched in India, although it is expected to officially go on sale sometime in March. The Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones consist of; Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite, but only the Pro version has been launched in India as of now. As per the company, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is the most powerful smartphone to ever have been launched in India by Xiaomi.
Xiaomi 13 Pro: Price And Where To Buy
A product page for the highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 has already been set up on the official Amazon India website and the smartphone is expected to go on sale next month on March 10. As per reports, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to be launched in India at a price of around ₹59,290. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 is expected to carry a price of around ₹47,390 and the ‘Lite’ version of the Xiaomi 13 smartphone will likely be launched at an approximate price of ₹28,990.
Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications
The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the company’s flagship device, so it is expected to feature only the most advanced hardware and software capabilities. The 13 Pro will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, an Octa-core CPU and an Adreno 740 GPU. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels with Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone will come with Android 13 installed out of the box, along with the company’s own MIUI 14 OS on top.
As for the memory and Ram options, the 13 Pro will have the following variants: 128GB memory and 8GB RAM, 256GB memory and 8GB RAM, 256GB memory and 12GB RAM, 512GB memory and 12GB RAM and USF 3.1 and UFS 4 for speedy data transfer. The Xiaomi 13 has a triple-camera rear setup, with a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens, with capabilities of shooting up to 8K resolution video. The front camera features a 32MP wide sensor. The Xiaomi 13 Pro reportedly comes with a 4820 mAh battery and the supplied charger can provide 120 W fast charging. Moreover, the device features a 50W wireless charging capability as well.