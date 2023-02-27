Xiaomi 13 Pro Debuts In India – Check Price, Specifications, And More

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the company’s flagship device, so it is expected to feature only the most advanced hardware and software capabilities. The 13 Pro will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, an Octa-core CPU and an Adreno 740 GPU. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels with Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone will come with Android 13 installed out of the box, along with the company’s own MIUI 14 OS on top.

As for the memory and Ram options, the 13 Pro will have the following variants: 128GB memory and 8GB RAM, 256GB memory and 8GB RAM, 256GB memory and 12GB RAM, 512GB memory and 12GB RAM and USF 3.1 and UFS 4 for speedy data transfer. The Xiaomi 13 has a triple-camera rear setup, with a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens, with capabilities of shooting up to 8K resolution video. The front camera features a 32MP wide sensor. The Xiaomi 13 Pro reportedly comes with a 4820 mAh battery and the supplied charger can provide 120 W fast charging. Moreover, the device features a 50W wireless charging capability as well.