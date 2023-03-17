World Sleep Day 2023: This Indian Company Announced A Surprise For Its Staff Today
On World Sleep Day, a Bengaluru-based company announced a special holiday for its employees. Read on for more details!
An organisation with headquarters in Bengaluru has officially confirmed an optional holiday for its workers on March 17 in honour of International Sleep Day in an effort to promote wellness practises among its workforce.
Wakefit Solutions, a D2C home-and-sleep solutions provider, well-known for its home furnishings products posted on LinkedIn saying – "Experience the ultimate gift of sleep with Wakefit! In celebration of World Sleep Day, all Wakefit employees have been granted a day of rest on March 17th, 2023 - and with a long weekend to follow, it's the perfect chance to catch up on some much-needed rest and relaxation. Sweet dreams guaranteed with Wakefit!”
A screenshot of an email sent to the staff was also published by the corporation. The email's subject line read, "Surprise Holiday: Announcing the Gift of Sleep."
The email further added, “The 6th edition of our Great Indian Sleep Scorecard reveals a 21% increase in people feeling sleepy during work hours since 2022 and an 11% spike in people waking up tired. Considering sleep deprivation's prevalence, what better way to celebrate Sleep Day than through the Gift of Sleep?"
But this is not the first time the business has offered a sleep break for its workers. Wakefit Solutions introduced a "Right to Nap policy" in May of last year, allowing staff members to take a 30-minute sleep while on the job.
According to the director and co-founder of Wakefit, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, the business has set the official sleep hours for its employees to take a well-deserved break as 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm. Additionally, he revealed that the corporation plans to create cosy nap pods and quiet zones in the office. The decision was met with overwhelmingly positive feedback from both staff and users of social media.
Every year on March 17, World Sleep Day is commemorated in an effort to raise awareness of the value of getting enough sleep and of sleep-related issues. Consistency in one's job is ensured by getting enough sleep. It also helps to focus better and makes one feel more motivated.