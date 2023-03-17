World Sleep Day 2023: This Indian Company Announced A Surprise For Its Staff Today

Wakefit Solutions, a D2C home-and-sleep solutions provider, well-known for its home furnishings products posted on LinkedIn saying – "Experience the ultimate gift of sleep with Wakefit! In celebration of World Sleep Day, all Wakefit employees have been granted a day of rest on March 17th, 2023 - and with a long weekend to follow, it's the perfect chance to catch up on some much-needed rest and relaxation. Sweet dreams guaranteed with Wakefit!”

A screenshot of an email sent to the staff was also published by the corporation. The email's subject line read, "Surprise Holiday: Announcing the Gift of Sleep."