Why Is The UN Screening Kantara Today At Its Geneva Office?

Environment Conservation Organization - Foundation for Afforestation Wild Animals and Nature (ECO-FAWN) is an NGO based in India. Rishabh Shetty is representing ECO-FAWN at the UNHRC session in Geneva. In the Oral Statement shared by the actor, he says that he believes environmental sustainability to be the need of the hour and wishes to do his part by impacting at the grassroot level via his films.



The actor also stated that he believes that cinema can hold a mirror to “environmental consciousness” and plays an important role in showing what the actual state of the world looks like. “The film explores local environmental protection, the role of government, and the importance of communities in solving environmental problems,” read Shetty’s statement while talking about Kantara, the film.