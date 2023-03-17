Why Is The UN Screening Kantara Today At Its Geneva Office?
Rishabh Shetty attends the Kantara screening at UNHRC session in Geneva while addressing the crowd about environmental protection.
Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara, an Indian Kannada-language film that was released on September 30, 2022, went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2022. It was not only a huge hit in India but across the world as well. Now, Kantara is all set to be in the limelight once again as it gets screened at the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland today, March 17, 2023.
Kantara will be screened at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session being held at the UN office in Geneva on March 17, 2023. The movie will be screened in Hall No 13 at the Pathe Balexert theatre, post which, Rishabh Shetty, the director and lead actor of Kantara will also be seen addressing the gathering.
According to a tweet shared by the non-profit organisation, Centre for Global Affairs & Public Policy (CGAPP) in India, Rishabh Shetty will be seen talking about “Indian Cinema's role in fostering discussions on environment, climate, and conservation” at the UNHRC Session in Geneva. While taking Indian stories to the world stage, the Actor-Director also met the Director of CGAPP, Anindya Sengupta, and exchanged a few thoughts.
Rishabh Shetty also shared a tweet regarding his participation in the UNHRC session that read, “Proud to represent ECO FAWN in submitting Oral Statement at UNHRC. The significance in promotion of cultural rights of forest dwellers and protection of forests in Kantara is deciphered at the international forum.”
Environment Conservation Organization - Foundation for Afforestation Wild Animals and Nature (ECO-FAWN) is an NGO based in India. Rishabh Shetty is representing ECO-FAWN at the UNHRC session in Geneva. In the Oral Statement shared by the actor, he says that he believes environmental sustainability to be the need of the hour and wishes to do his part by impacting at the grassroot level via his films.
The actor also stated that he believes that cinema can hold a mirror to “environmental consciousness” and plays an important role in showing what the actual state of the world looks like. “The film explores local environmental protection, the role of government, and the importance of communities in solving environmental problems,” read Shetty’s statement while talking about Kantara, the film.
Why Is ‘Kantara’ Being Screened At The UN Office In Geneva?
Kantara, a Kannada film starring Rishabh Shetty in the lead role, talks about the ongoing struggles and conflicts between man and nature. The film also delivers an important message about environmental conservation.
According to a tweet shared by CGAPP, “Kantara greatly inspires people to be aware of environmental challenges and positively respond to challenges of conserving local ecologies by appealing to their emotions.”
The NGO also pointed out that the “Indian civil society and individuals have taken the lead in protection of local ecology and biodiversity & Indian films have created a space for engagement on critical issues of INDIGENOUS land rights, biodiversity and conservation.” Hence, Kantara is being screened at the UN office in Geneva as a part of the UNHRC session, to spread more awareness about environmental conservation and its significance.
More About Kantara, The Film
Kantara is a film which was initially shot in Kannada and was later dubbed into multiple languages resulting in multiple releases of the film. The plot of the film revolved around Bhootha Kola, a traditional ritual performed for the deity of the forest called the Panjurli Daiva. It beautifully portrays the deep-rooted struggle between man and nature. Kantara is now available to stream on Amazon Prime and Netflix in multiple languages.
Director Rishabh Shetty also features in the lead role in the film while Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty play prominent roles. After the massive success of Kantara, a prequel to the original film is also being planned which is anticipated to release in the theatres in 2024.