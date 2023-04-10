Why Elon Musk's Twitter, Chris Best's Substack And Matt Taibi Are Trending?

Elon Musk, Substack CEO Chris Best and journalist Matt Taibbi have been trending on social media recently over a Twitter-related feud. Journalist Matt Taibbi has reportedly quit the social media platform owned by Elon Musk after alleging that Twitter had been blocking users from embedding links on tweets from Substack, an online publishing platform.

Moreover, Taibbi also said that Twitter is also not allowing any engagement of content which has links to Substack, including retweets, or likes. As per Taibbi, Twitter has been blocking and suppressing tweets containing Substack links because Substack has recently released a new ‘Substack Notes’, a platform for short-form content, and Twitter sees this as a hostile competitor.

“It turns out Twitter is upset about the new Substack Notes feature, which they see as a hostile rival. I’m staying at Substack," Taibbi said in a Substack post.