WhatsApp Pay India Head Quits Just Four Months After Taking Up The Position
Head of WhatsApp Pay in India, Vinay Choletti has quit within four months in the job. Read on to see what he said while quitting
Choletti's resignation comes after a few other top executives left the company, including WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal. WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti on Tuesday announced his last day at his job through a LinkedIn post. Choletti assumed the position just four months ago in September 2022 and had replaced Manesh Mahatme. Prior to that, Choletti was heading Merchant Payments at WhatsApp.
Vinay Choletti's LinkedIn Post
Vinay Choletti's LinkedIn post read, "India runs on Chai” is the tagline of ChaiPoint. But I am taking the liberty to say that India also runs on another critical lifeline called "WhatsApp".
"Today was my last day at WhatsApp Pay and as I sign off, I can proudly say that watching the scale and the influence of WhatsApp in India has been a humbling experience. The last one year personally has been a great learning journey and the excitement of being in the frontline and launching some global first payments use cases such as "QR tickets for Bangalore Metro on WhatsApp” was unmatched. I am humbled to see the customer adoption of novel use cases using WhatsApp Pay and I will wear these badges proudly for the rest of my life.
As I move on to my next adventure, I strongly believe that WhatsApp has the power to phenomenally transform digital payments and financial inclusion in India and I look forward to seeing it leverage its potential in the coming years" [sic]
While in his role as Head of WhatsApp Pay, India, Choletti was responsible for scaling WhatsApp Pay to 400+ million users in India and 50+ million SMBs. He was responsible for scaling unique commerce journeys for merchants using WhatsApp Pay. He launched the Global first Transit use case with Bangalore Metro and led all Regulatory and Industry representations for WhatsApp Pay in India. Before joining WhatsApp in October 2021, Choletti was Head of SMB payments at Amazon.
