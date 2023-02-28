What's That One Thing Common Between Ajay Banga, Satya Nadella, And Harsha Bhogle? Find Out

Ajay Banga, the ex-CEO of Mastercard, recently hit the headlines as he was chosen by Joe Biden as a nominee to head the World Bank. An Indian-American business executive, Banga has previously worked with global brands such as Nestle and PepsiCo, and presently serves as the Vice Chairman at General Atlantic, an American growth equity firm.

Not many might know that there's something that Banga shares in common with two other very successful and widely known personalities i.e. Google CEO Satya Nadella, and popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle! For everyone unversed, all of them have been alumni of the Hyderabad Public School.

Also known as HPS, this iconic school has produced a plethora of prominent individuals who have become incredibly successful in their careers. This educational institution has played a significant role in shaping the lives of many influential people, including CEOs, diplomats, actors, politicians, and cricket commentators.