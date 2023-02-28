What's That One Thing Common Between Ajay Banga, Satya Nadella, And Harsha Bhogle? Find Out
Ajay Banga, Satya Nadella, Harsha Bhogle and many other prominent public figures have been alumni of the Hyderabad Public School.
Ajay Banga, the ex-CEO of Mastercard, recently hit the headlines as he was chosen by Joe Biden as a nominee to head the World Bank. An Indian-American business executive, Banga has previously worked with global brands such as Nestle and PepsiCo, and presently serves as the Vice Chairman at General Atlantic, an American growth equity firm.
Not many might know that there's something that Banga shares in common with two other very successful and widely known personalities i.e. Google CEO Satya Nadella, and popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle! For everyone unversed, all of them have been alumni of the Hyderabad Public School.
Also known as HPS, this iconic school has produced a plethora of prominent individuals who have become incredibly successful in their careers. This educational institution has played a significant role in shaping the lives of many influential people, including CEOs, diplomats, actors, politicians, and cricket commentators.
Notable Alumni Of Hyderabad Public
The Hyderabad Public School has produced several accomplished individuals who have made their mark in various fields. Some of the most notable alumni include:
Ajay Banga: The former CEO of Mastercard and a member of the US-India CEO Forum.
Satya Nadella: The CEO of Microsoft, who has been instrumental in the company's growth and transformation.
Harsha Bhogle: A cricket commentator and analyst who is widely regarded as one of the best in the business.
Shantanu Narayen: The CEO of Adobe, who has played a key role in driving the company's growth and innovation.
Prem Watsa: The CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings, a global insurance and investment company.
Syed Akbaruddin: A senior diplomat who has served as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
Karan Bilimoria: The founder of Cobra Beer and a member of the UK's House of Lords.
TK Kurien: The former CEO of Wipro, one of India's largest IT services companies.
Ram Charan: An actor and producer who has appeared in several Bollywood and Tollywood films.
Asaduddin Owaisi: A Lok Sabha MP and the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.
A Brief History
Established in 1923 as Jagirdar College by the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, the school was initially built to cater to the needs of the aristocratic and elite class. However, after the abolition of the zamindari system in 1950, the school was renamed Hyderabad Public School and opened its doors to students from all walks of life. Today, the school has branches in various parts of Hyderabad, including Begumpet, Ramanthapur, and Gachibowli.
