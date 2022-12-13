What is Zika Virus? Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention Tips
Zika virus is a mosquito-borne illness that can cause fever, rash, joint pain & conjunctivitis. Check Symptoms & Prevention tips
The Zika virus is a mosquito-borne illness that can cause fever, rash, joint pain and conjunctivitis. It is spread to people primarily by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. These are the same mosquitoes that spread the dengue and chikungunya viruses. These mosquitoes are aggressive daytime biters. They can also fly long distances, which means that if you stay in one place for an extended period, you could be at risk for the Zika virus even if local mosquitoes haven't been infected with the virus.
If you are bitten by an infected mosquito, the virus enters your bloodstream and causes a mild illness that lasts for several days to a week. The Zika virus is not transmitted person-to-person through contact with someone who has been infected with the Zika virus or by handling objects contaminated with it such as bed linens or clothing used by an infected person. However, there may be cases of secondary transmission from mother to child during childbirth. Also, if you get in sexual contact with a person infected with the Zika virus, then also you can get the Zika virus. Moreover, about one in five people infected with the virus develop symptoms, but not everyone with Zika virus has symptoms. Some people may have no symptoms or just mild ones.
Let’s understand more about the Zika Virus Symptoms.
Symptoms: Zika Virus
As mentioned above, only a very few people develop symptoms of the virus. However, the primary symptoms of Zika virus disease are fever, rash, joint pain, particularly in the hands or feet or conjunctivitis (red eyes). Other symptoms include muscle pain and headache, eye pain, fatigue or normal discomfort and abdominal pain.
The illness is usually mild with symptoms lasting from several days to a week. Severe disease requiring hospitalization is uncommon; death among confirmed cases has been reported but is rare.
Now, that we know about the Zika virus and its symptoms. Let’s have a look at its treatment and prevention tips.
Zika Virus Treatment And Prevention Tips
There is no vaccine to prevent or medicine to treat Zika. There is no specific antiviral medication for Zika virus infection. However, supportive care or treatment of symptoms may be given to patients with severe disease as it happens with other viral infections. Supportive care includes:
Resting in bed
Drinking lots of water and other fluids to replace body fluids lost through diarrhoea and vomiting
Tylenol or ibuprofen to treat fever, pain and inflammation
Now, if you want to stay safe, prevention tips are there. You can protect yourself by following the below-mentioned tips:
To prevent mosquito bites, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and use insect repellent. You should also consider sleeping under a mosquito net or staying and sleeping in screened or air-conditioned rooms.
Protect yourself during sex by using condoms or not having sex with the already infected person.
Conclusion
The best way to avoid the Zika virus is to prevent mosquito bites. Also, if you think that you have this disease, consider getting in touch with a doctor. It is better to be sure!