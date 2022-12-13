What is Zika Virus? Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention Tips

The Zika virus is a mosquito-borne illness that can cause fever, rash, joint pain and conjunctivitis. It is spread to people primarily by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. These are the same mosquitoes that spread the dengue and chikungunya viruses. These mosquitoes are aggressive daytime biters. They can also fly long distances, which means that if you stay in one place for an extended period, you could be at risk for the Zika virus even if local mosquitoes haven't been infected with the virus.

If you are bitten by an infected mosquito, the virus enters your bloodstream and causes a mild illness that lasts for several days to a week. The Zika virus is not transmitted person-to-person through contact with someone who has been infected with the Zika virus or by handling objects contaminated with it such as bed linens or clothing used by an infected person. However, there may be cases of secondary transmission from mother to child during childbirth. Also, if you get in sexual contact with a person infected with the Zika virus, then also you can get the Zika virus. Moreover, about one in five people infected with the virus develop symptoms, but not everyone with Zika virus has symptoms. Some people may have no symptoms or just mild ones.

Let’s understand more about the Zika Virus Symptoms.