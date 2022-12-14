What is the Geminids Meteor Shower: Here's What Stargazers Would Love To Know

Now, you must be thinking about what exactly makes the Geminids unique. Let’s explain. The Geminids are unique because they originate from an asteroid, the 3200 Phaethon, which was discovered on October 11, 1983. It takes 1.4 years to complete one round of the sun.

Moreover, NASA describes Geminids as “one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers”. If the peak of Geminids coincides with the new moon and if the weather is clear, the Geminids are able to produce approximately 100-150 meteors per hour for viewing. However, this year, the moon is bright, so 30-40 meteors per hour will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere.

NASA further say, “But the Geminids are so bright that this should still be a good show”.

NASA also mentions that Geminids travel at 78,000 mph. These meteors are 1000 times faster than a Cheetah, 250 times faster than the fastest car in the world and not only this, 40 times faster than a speeding bullet.