Want To Buy Apple iPhone 14? Here's How And Where To Buy At The 'Lowest-ever' Price
Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale offers multiple variants of iPhone 14 at the lowest-ever prices along with exciting offers.
Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart has started its second sale of the month, i.e. Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. This sale will be LIVE on both, the website and the mobile app between March 11 to March 15, 2023. Flipkart is currently offering various exciting deals on premium smartphones, TVs, appliances and more.
In fact, if you’ve been waiting for a sign to go buy the new iPhone 14, the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023 sale might just be it. You can now get several variants of the latest iPhone 14, for the lowest-ever prices with the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.
Flipkart Big Saving Days - iPhone 14
The Apple iPhone 14 variant with 128 GB internal memory is available at ₹66,999 from its original price of ₹79,900. However, the bright yellow model of the same variant is available for a slightly higher price of ₹72,999. Similarly, while you can get most colours in the 215 GB variant of the Apple iPhone 14 for ₹76,999 from its original price of ₹89,900, the yellow coloured model in this variant is also on the costlier side with the phone being priced at ₹82,999.
An identical pattern can be seen in the iPhone 14 512 GB variant as well. Although you can get every other coloured model in this range for ₹96,999 instead of the original price i.e. ₹1,09,900, the yellow coloured model will require you to spend a little more as this coloured model is priced at ₹1,02,999. The other colours available for a slightly lesser price than the yellow iPhone 14 models are red, blue, midnight, purple, and starlight.
Flipkart Big Saving Days Offer On iPhone 14
Apart from the already reduced prices of the diverse iPhone 14 variants, you can also avail several bank offers, cashbacks and more during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2023. You can get flat 10% off up to Rs 1,000 on American Express Credit Card EMI transactions. If you choose to pay via your Paytm wallet, you can get a Flat Rs 100 instant cashback on your wallet.
If you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, buying your iPhone 14 via this card can get you a 5% cashback. On top of all these bank offers and cashbacks, if you have a working phone that you’d like to exchange, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,000 off on the purchase of an Apple iPhone 14 in exchange for your old phone.
What to expect in iPhone 14
In March 2023, Apple introduced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus that will be available in India starting March 14. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in yellow colour with storage capacities in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.
Apple's latest offering iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better performance and reportedly the longest battery life of any iPhone ever. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable aerospace-grade aluminium design that is said to be water- and dust-resistant.
Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers said that the phone has extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 that makes iPhone 14 a great option to buy.
