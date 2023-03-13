Want To Buy Apple iPhone 14? Here's How And Where To Buy At The 'Lowest-ever' Price

The Apple iPhone 14 variant with 128 GB internal memory is available at ₹66,999 from its original price of ₹79,900. However, the bright yellow model of the same variant is available for a slightly higher price of ₹72,999. Similarly, while you can get most colours in the 215 GB variant of the Apple iPhone 14 for ₹76,999 from its original price of ₹89,900, the yellow coloured model in this variant is also on the costlier side with the phone being priced at ₹82,999.

An identical pattern can be seen in the iPhone 14 512 GB variant as well. Although you can get every other coloured model in this range for ₹96,999 instead of the original price i.e. ₹1,09,900, the yellow coloured model will require you to spend a little more as this coloured model is priced at ₹1,02,999. The other colours available for a slightly lesser price than the yellow iPhone 14 models are red, blue, midnight, purple, and starlight.