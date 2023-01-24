ADVERTISEMENT
Vijay Sales Announces Mega Republic Day Sale; Check Offers

Vijay Sales has begun the Mega Republic Day Sale. Continue reading to learn more about the amazing deals.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Vector Illusion on Freepik</p></div>
Source: Vector Illusion on Freepik
The Mega Republic Day Sale discounts are being offered by consumer retail chain Vijay Sales in honour of India's 74th Republic Day. Customers can enjoy up to 65% off on electronics, entertainment, home, and kitchen equipment during this event. Plus, buyers can take advantage of the deals on this sale whether they plan to upgrade their current technology or give their home a thorough makeover.

The sale began on January 22. Here are some of the top deals and offers for you to select from:

Samsung A23

Offer Price: ₹18,499 23% off (You Save ₹5,491)

Specifications:

  • 6 GB RAM

  • Snapdragon 680 processor

  • 128 GB ROM

  • Colour: Awesome Blue

  • Fast charging

Bank offers:

  • HDFC Bank is offering low-cost EMI on credit card.

  • ICICI Bank is offering no/low-cost EMI on credit and debit cards.

  • YES Bank is providing 5% instant discount up to ₹2000 on credit card EMI.

These are some of the available bank offers on this smartphone. You can check out the official website for more information about the offers.

XIAOMI Smart Android LED TV 5A Pro

Offer Price: ₹16,999, 35% off (You Save ₹9,000)

Specifications:

  • HD Ready display

  • 2 inch (80 cm)

  • Bluetooth 5.0

  • Android TV™ 11 + Ok Google

  • HDMI | ARC (Dolby Atmos Passthrough)

Bank offers:

  • Bank Of Baroda is giving 5% instant discount up to ₹1500 on credit card EMI

  • YES Bank is giving 5% instant discount up to ₹2000 on credit card EMI.

These are some of the available bank offers on this product. However, you can even visit the official website of Vijay Sales for more information about the offers.

Fire Bolt Ninja Call 2 Smartwatch

Offer Price: ₹1,999, 75% off (You Save ₹6,000)

Specifications:

  • 1.7" Full Touch Display

  • Bluetooth Calling

  • 5 Days with Bluetooth Calling

  • Inbuilt Games

  • 20 Days Standby Time

Bank offers:

  • Mobikwik wallet users can avail of 5% cashback up to ₹150 on cart value above Rs.1,499.

    For more details, you can explore the official website of Vijay Sales.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 TWS Earbuds

Offer Price: ₹5,999, 50% off (You Save ₹6,000)

Specifications:

  • Three-level ambient sound option

  • Two microphones that help blocking unwanted sound

  • Up to 5 hours of play time with ANC on

  • Up to a total 20 hours of play time when charged using the case

Bank offers:

  • Bank Of Baroda is giving 5% instant discount up to ₹1500 on credit card EMI

  • Mobikwik wallet users can get 5% cashback up to ₹150 on cart value above Rs.1,499

These are some of the available bank offers on this product. However, you can even visit the official website of Vijay Sales for more information about the offers.

Offers On Other Categories

You can even enjoy amazing discounts on various range of appliances and tech products starting from:

1. Cameras up to 21% off

2. Computer accessories starting just at ₹199

3. Refrigerators starting at ₹10,490

4. Air conditioners starting at ₹30,520

5. Geysers and heaters starting from ₹2,878

6. Chimneys and cooktops starting from ₹2,085

7. Water purifiers starting from ₹6,250

8. Soundbars starting from ₹3,499

Additionally, members of the MyVS loyalty program run by Vijay Sales can get access to exclusive discounts as well as the opportunity to earn 0.75% of their purchase value back in points, which they may exchange for Rs 1 at offline retailers.

