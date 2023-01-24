Vijay Sales Announces Mega Republic Day Sale; Check Offers
Vijay Sales has begun the Mega Republic Day Sale. Continue reading to learn more about the amazing deals.
The Mega Republic Day Sale discounts are being offered by consumer retail chain Vijay Sales in honour of India's 74th Republic Day. Customers can enjoy up to 65% off on electronics, entertainment, home, and kitchen equipment during this event. Plus, buyers can take advantage of the deals on this sale whether they plan to upgrade their current technology or give their home a thorough makeover.
The sale began on January 22. Here are some of the top deals and offers for you to select from:
Samsung A23
Offer Price: ₹18,499 23% off (You Save ₹5,491)
Specifications:
6 GB RAM
Snapdragon 680 processor
128 GB ROM
Colour: Awesome Blue
Fast charging
Bank offers:
HDFC Bank is offering low-cost EMI on credit card.
ICICI Bank is offering no/low-cost EMI on credit and debit cards.
YES Bank is providing 5% instant discount up to ₹2000 on credit card EMI.
These are some of the available bank offers on this smartphone. You can check out the official website for more information about the offers.
XIAOMI Smart Android LED TV 5A Pro
Offer Price: ₹16,999, 35% off (You Save ₹9,000)
Specifications:
HD Ready display
2 inch (80 cm)
Bluetooth 5.0
Android TV™ 11 + Ok Google
HDMI | ARC (Dolby Atmos Passthrough)
Bank offers:
Bank Of Baroda is giving 5% instant discount up to ₹1500 on credit card EMI
YES Bank is giving 5% instant discount up to ₹2000 on credit card EMI.
These are some of the available bank offers on this product. However, you can even visit the official website of Vijay Sales for more information about the offers.
Fire Bolt Ninja Call 2 Smartwatch
Offer Price: ₹1,999, 75% off (You Save ₹6,000)
Specifications:
1.7" Full Touch Display
Bluetooth Calling
5 Days with Bluetooth Calling
Inbuilt Games
20 Days Standby Time
Bank offers:
Mobikwik wallet users can avail of 5% cashback up to ₹150 on cart value above Rs.1,499.
For more details, you can explore the official website of Vijay Sales.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 TWS Earbuds
Offer Price: ₹5,999, 50% off (You Save ₹6,000)
Specifications:
Three-level ambient sound option
Two microphones that help blocking unwanted sound
Up to 5 hours of play time with ANC on
Up to a total 20 hours of play time when charged using the case
Bank offers:
Bank Of Baroda is giving 5% instant discount up to ₹1500 on credit card EMI
Mobikwik wallet users can get 5% cashback up to ₹150 on cart value above Rs.1,499
These are some of the available bank offers on this product. However, you can even visit the official website of Vijay Sales for more information about the offers.
Offers On Other Categories
You can even enjoy amazing discounts on various range of appliances and tech products starting from:
1. Cameras up to 21% off
2. Computer accessories starting just at ₹199
3. Refrigerators starting at ₹10,490
4. Air conditioners starting at ₹30,520
5. Geysers and heaters starting from ₹2,878
6. Chimneys and cooktops starting from ₹2,085
7. Water purifiers starting from ₹6,250
8. Soundbars starting from ₹3,499
Additionally, members of the MyVS loyalty program run by Vijay Sales can get access to exclusive discounts as well as the opportunity to earn 0.75% of their purchase value back in points, which they may exchange for Rs 1 at offline retailers.