Usain Bolt Loses Over 12 Million Dollars; Everything You Need To Know

Usain Bolt, the legendary Jamaican sprinter who won gold at the Olympics, lost more than $12 million in fraud. Usain Bolt's attorneys claim that this sizable sum of money has disappeared from his account that was with a private Jamaican investment firm. The account now holds a balance of only $12,000. As a result, his attorney has threatened to take civil and criminal action if the money is not returned within 10 days.

During a news conference, Usain Bolt's attorney, Linton P. Gordon, said that the account contained some of Bolt's retirement and lifetime savings. Not only that, but Bolt's manager, Nugent Walker, also revealed that the sprinter has been investing with Stocks & Securities Ltd for more than ten years and that his entire portfolio is currently being reviewed following the discovery of the alleged anomalies.