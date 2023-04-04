Twitter's Blue Bird Logo Replaced By 'Doge' Meme; Check Elon Musk's Reaction

Billionaire Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter replaced it's iconic blue bird logo with Shiba Inu dog meme. Many Twitter users in India noticed the change on Tuesday morning as they saw the popular 'doge' meme on their homepage.

Even though Elon Musk has not explained the development, many users speculate that it was meant to be an April fool’s day gag but wasn't implemented on time. However, the Twitter CEO shared a meme and confirmed the logo change.