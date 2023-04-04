Twitter's Blue Bird Logo Replaced By 'Doge' Meme; Check Elon Musk's Reaction
Here's what Elon Musk said on replacing Twitter's logo with a 'doge' meme.
Billionaire Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter replaced it's iconic blue bird logo with Shiba Inu dog meme. Many Twitter users in India noticed the change on Tuesday morning as they saw the popular 'doge' meme on their homepage.
Even though Elon Musk has not explained the development, many users speculate that it was meant to be an April fool’s day gag but wasn't implemented on time. However, the Twitter CEO shared a meme and confirmed the logo change.
Elon Musk's Reaction On Twitter Logo Change
Elon Musk also shared a screenshot of his conversation with a Twitter user who had suggested him to buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge. Musk wrote "As promised" along with the tweet. Notably, the logo change is not visible on Twitter's mobile app.
As per a Guardian report, the logo change comes just days after Elon Musk petitioned a court in the US to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by Dogecoin investors for $258bn over an alleged pyramid scheme.
After Twitter's logo was changed, Dogecoin’s price shot up by almost 25% to $0.09652. Take a look at how Twitter users reacted to the development
Last year, Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal.