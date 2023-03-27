Twitter Source Code Leak: What Is A Source Code? All You Need To Know
The Twitter source code was leaked online, creating issues for the company.
The ‘source code’ of tech giant Twitter was leaked online, as revealed by the popular social media company in a legal filing on Sunday, March 26. As per the legal documents filed at the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, Twitter representatives had asked GitHub to take down the Twitter source code.
GitHub is an online hosting platform for sharing and learning software codes as well as collaborating with other programmers. The Twitter source code had reportedly been uploaded to GitHub without any prior approval or authorisation from Twitter.
Moreover, Twitter had revealed in their court filings that the source code which was uploaded to GitHub was among the copyrighted material which was legally held by Twitter. This new Twitter leak is just another in a long line of problems plaguing the company since billionaire Elon Musk took over the company. Twitter’s multitude of problems include issues with advertisers, massive layoffs and other legal issues with US officials.
What Is A Company’s ‘Source Code’? Why Is It Important?
A company or software’s 'source code' is basically the programming instructions that are used to develop their software, application or company website infrastructure. In simple terms, source code is like the building blocks of the technology that a company uses to operate their business. A company's source code contains all the instructions that make up their software.
This source code is invaluable for any company because it's the foundation upon which their technology is built. The source code allows companies to innovate, improve and customise their software to suit their specific needs. It’s a company’s source code that sets them apart from its competitors and makes them unique.
Moreover, a company's source code is usually considered confidential and proprietary information. This means that they don't want their competitors to have access to it. If a competitor were to get their hands on a company's source code, they could use it to create similar software, which would put the original company at a significant competitive disadvantage.
