Twitter Source Code Leak: What Is A Source Code? All You Need To Know

The ‘source code’ of tech giant Twitter was leaked online, as revealed by the popular social media company in a legal filing on Sunday, March 26. As per the legal documents filed at the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, Twitter representatives had asked GitHub to take down the Twitter source code.

GitHub is an online hosting platform for sharing and learning software codes as well as collaborating with other programmers. The Twitter source code had reportedly been uploaded to GitHub without any prior approval or authorisation from Twitter.

Moreover, Twitter had revealed in their court filings that the source code which was uploaded to GitHub was among the copyrighted material which was legally held by Twitter. This new Twitter leak is just another in a long line of problems plaguing the company since billionaire Elon Musk took over the company. Twitter’s multitude of problems include issues with advertisers, massive layoffs and other legal issues with US officials.