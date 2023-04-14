BQPrimeTrendingTime Magazine's 100 Most Influential People Of 2023: Two Indians Make It To The List
Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People Of 2023: Two Indians Make It To The List

From Michael B. Jordan to King Charles find out who are the 100 most influential people of 2023 as per TIME 100

14 Apr 2023, 4:48 PM IST
Source: Twitter @TimesNow
On Friday, April 14, Time magazine published its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2023. Time 100 is a yearly list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and this year, two of India's well-known personalities have managed to land a spot on the prestigious list, demonstrating India's pride on a worldwide scale.

Twitter boss Elon Musk, Sam Altman from OpenAI, Syrian activists and swimmers Sara and Yusra Mardini, King Charles of the United Kingdom, Bella Hadid, and Beyonce are some of the notable personalities to feature on this list. Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, and director SS Rajamouli of the RRR and Baahubali fame also made it to Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023. They are now the only two Indians to appear on this list. Rajamouli's profile was written by Alia Bhatt, while Deepika Padukone penned Khan's bio.

Alia Bhatt On Time For SS Rajamouli

According to Bhatt, working with Rajamouli on RRR was like going back in time to her school days. She wrote, "Rajamouli has a deep understanding of his audience and knows how to hit the right beats and turns in his stories". In addition, she referred to him as the master storyteller and asserted that despite the enormous diversity of India's population, preferences, and cultural traditions, "Rajamouli manages to unite the country through his movies".

Deepika Padukone On Time For Shah Rukh Khan

Padukone remembers her first encounter with Khan, when she had just arrived in Mumbai with a dream and a single bag. The next thing she knew, she was seated in his house, being considered for a role opposite him in a movie. She wrote, "I’ll never forget the first time I met Shah Rukh Khan. I had just arrived in Mumbai from Bangalore with one suitcase and a dream. The next thing I knew, I was sitting in his house! I was being considered for a role in a film opposite him."

Furthermore, she stated that it has been 16 years since then and "what makes our relationship special is the love, trust, and respect we have for each other”. According to Padukone, Khan is recognised as one of the best actors of all time because of his intelligence, chivalry, and generosity.

After an absence of over four years, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen in January 2023 with the smash hit Pathaan. The movie broke every domestic and international box office record.

These Are The 100 Most Influential People Of 2023:

Artists

  • Michael B. Jordan

  • Drew Barrymore

  • Ali Wong

  • Austin Butler

  • Aubrey Plaza

  • Rian Johnson

  • Salma Hayek Pinault

  • Zoe Saldaña

  • Judy Blume

  • Colin Farrell

  • Lea Michele

  • Simone Leigh

  • Wolfgang Tillmans

  • Suzan-Lori Parks

  • Neil Gaiman

  • Shervin Hajipour

  • El Anatsui

  • Colleen Hoover

  • Steve Lacy

Icons

  • Jennifer Coolidge

  • Ke Huy Quan

  • Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini

  • Shah Rukh Khan

  • Pedro Pascal

  • Brittney Griner

  • King Charles

  • Salman Rushdie

  • RowVaughn Wells

  • Tracie D. Hall

  • Peng Lifa

  • Shannon Watts

  • Haluk Levent

  • Imara Jones

  • Yvon Chouinard

Leaders

  • Olena Zelenska

  • Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

  • Hakeem Jeffries

  • Evan Gershkovich

  • Janet Yellen

  • Sherry Rehman

  • Mitch McConnell

  • Anthony Albanese

  • Margrethe Vestager

  • Joe Biden

  • Samuel Alito

  • Gustavo Petro

  • Gina Raimondo

  • Oleksandra Matviichuk

  • Fumio Kishida

  • Cindy McCain

  • María Herrera Magdaleno

  • Olaf Scholz

  • Bola Ahmed Tinubu

  • Min Aung Hlaing

Pioneers

  • Doja Cat

  • Mikaela Shiffrin

  • Bella Hadid

  • Sam Altman

  • Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi

  • Thom Browne

  • S.S. Rajamouli

  • MrBeast

  • Elizabeth Maruma Mrema

  • Britney Schmidt and Peter Davis

  • Sam Rivera

  • Robin Zeng

  • Edward Reynolds

  • Margaret Mitchell

Innovators

  • Bob Iger

  • Sarah Kate Ellis

  • Kylian Mbappé

  • Natasha Lyonne

  • Monica Simpson

  • Nathan Fielder

  • Wanjira Mathai

  • Hidetaka Miyazaki

  • Jerrod Carmichael

  • Catherine Coleman Flowers

  • Sean Sherman

  • Iga Swiatek

  • Kate Orff

  • Dimie Ogoina

  • Andrea Kritcher

Titans

  • Angela Bassett

  • Laurene Powell Jobs

  • Lionel Messi

  • Padma Lakshmi

  • Johan Rockstrom

  • Beyoncé

  • Patrick Mahomes II

  • Elon Musk

  • Gina Prince-Bythewood

  • Karen Lynch

  • Shou Zi Chew

  • Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin

  • Deborah Lipstadt

