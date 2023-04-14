Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People Of 2023: Two Indians Make It To The List
From Michael B. Jordan to King Charles find out who are the 100 most influential people of 2023 as per TIME 100
On Friday, April 14, Time magazine published its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2023. Time 100 is a yearly list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and this year, two of India's well-known personalities have managed to land a spot on the prestigious list, demonstrating India's pride on a worldwide scale.
Twitter boss Elon Musk, Sam Altman from OpenAI, Syrian activists and swimmers Sara and Yusra Mardini, King Charles of the United Kingdom, Bella Hadid, and Beyonce are some of the notable personalities to feature on this list. Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, and director SS Rajamouli of the RRR and Baahubali fame also made it to Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023. They are now the only two Indians to appear on this list. Rajamouli's profile was written by Alia Bhatt, while Deepika Padukone penned Khan's bio.
Alia Bhatt On Time For SS Rajamouli
According to Bhatt, working with Rajamouli on RRR was like going back in time to her school days. She wrote, "Rajamouli has a deep understanding of his audience and knows how to hit the right beats and turns in his stories". In addition, she referred to him as the master storyteller and asserted that despite the enormous diversity of India's population, preferences, and cultural traditions, "Rajamouli manages to unite the country through his movies".
Deepika Padukone On Time For Shah Rukh Khan
Padukone remembers her first encounter with Khan, when she had just arrived in Mumbai with a dream and a single bag. The next thing she knew, she was seated in his house, being considered for a role opposite him in a movie. She wrote, "I’ll never forget the first time I met Shah Rukh Khan. I had just arrived in Mumbai from Bangalore with one suitcase and a dream. The next thing I knew, I was sitting in his house! I was being considered for a role in a film opposite him."
Furthermore, she stated that it has been 16 years since then and "what makes our relationship special is the love, trust, and respect we have for each other”. According to Padukone, Khan is recognised as one of the best actors of all time because of his intelligence, chivalry, and generosity.
After an absence of over four years, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen in January 2023 . The movie broke every domestic and international box office record.
These Are The 100 Most Influential People Of 2023:
Artists
Michael B. Jordan
Drew Barrymore
Ali Wong
Austin Butler
Aubrey Plaza
Rian Johnson
Salma Hayek Pinault
Zoe Saldaña
Judy Blume
Colin Farrell
Lea Michele
Simone Leigh
Wolfgang Tillmans
Suzan-Lori Parks
Neil Gaiman
Shervin Hajipour
El Anatsui
Colleen Hoover
Steve Lacy
Icons
Jennifer Coolidge
Ke Huy Quan
Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini
Shah Rukh Khan
Pedro Pascal
Brittney Griner
King Charles
Salman Rushdie
RowVaughn Wells
Tracie D. Hall
Peng Lifa
Shannon Watts
Haluk Levent
Imara Jones
Yvon Chouinard
Leaders
Olena Zelenska
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Hakeem Jeffries
Evan Gershkovich
Janet Yellen
Sherry Rehman
Mitch McConnell
Anthony Albanese
Margrethe Vestager
Joe Biden
Samuel Alito
Gustavo Petro
Gina Raimondo
Oleksandra Matviichuk
Fumio Kishida
Cindy McCain
María Herrera Magdaleno
Olaf Scholz
Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Min Aung Hlaing
Pioneers
Doja Cat
Mikaela Shiffrin
Bella Hadid
Sam Altman
Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi
Thom Browne
S.S. Rajamouli
MrBeast
Elizabeth Maruma Mrema
Britney Schmidt and Peter Davis
Sam Rivera
Robin Zeng
Edward Reynolds
Margaret Mitchell
Innovators
Bob Iger
Sarah Kate Ellis
Kylian Mbappé
Natasha Lyonne
Monica Simpson
Nathan Fielder
Wanjira Mathai
Hidetaka Miyazaki
Jerrod Carmichael
Catherine Coleman Flowers
Sean Sherman
Iga Swiatek
Kate Orff
Dimie Ogoina
Andrea Kritcher
Titans
Angela Bassett
Laurene Powell Jobs
Lionel Messi
Padma Lakshmi
Johan Rockstrom
Beyoncé
Patrick Mahomes II
Elon Musk
Gina Prince-Bythewood
Karen Lynch
Shou Zi Chew
Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin
Deborah Lipstadt