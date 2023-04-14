Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People Of 2023: Two Indians Make It To The List

Padukone remembers her first encounter with Khan, when she had just arrived in Mumbai with a dream and a single bag. The next thing she knew, she was seated in his house, being considered for a role opposite him in a movie. She wrote, "I’ll never forget the first time I met Shah Rukh Khan. I had just arrived in Mumbai from Bangalore with one suitcase and a dream. The next thing I knew, I was sitting in his house! I was being considered for a role in a film opposite him."

Furthermore, she stated that it has been 16 years since then and "what makes our relationship special is the love, trust, and respect we have for each other”. According to Padukone, Khan is recognised as one of the best actors of all time because of his intelligence, chivalry, and generosity.